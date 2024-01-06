On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Bovine Blog: History Not On Utah State’s Side Against Top 25 Teams

Jan 6, 2024, 2:34 PM

LOGAN, Utah – A pair of 13-1 records, a 12-game winning streak for the host Utah State Aggies, and the highest ranking in program history for Colorado State is just the beginning of what will be on the line when these teams tip off at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

Utah State (13-1, 1-0) opens its Mountain West home schedule with a matchup against the No. 13 Colorado State Rams on Saturday, January 6. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. (MT).

USU enters the game with an 18-109 record against opponents ranked in the top 25, including an 8-33 mark at home. Utah State’s last win over a ranked team was a 59-56 win over No. 5 San Diego State in the Mountain West Tournament Championship on March 7, 2020. The Rams prevailed in the only previous matchup between these programs while CSU was ranked.

The Aggies current 12-game winning streak is the fourth-longest active streak in the nation and tied for the eighth-longest in program history.

Colorado State Rams (13-1, 1-0)

Colorado State enters as the No. 13 team in the AP Top 25 for the second time.

This is the first time Colorado State has been ranked in the teens since 1954 when CSU rose to its previous program record of No. 18.

Bovine Blog: Utah State Hosts No. 13 Colorado State Rams

Graduate senior guard Isaiah Stevens leads the team with 17.3 points and 7.4 assists per game. Stevens is the seventh-leading scorer and second-leading assist man, behind only USU’s Darius Brown II in the MW.

Patrick Cartier (13.5), Nique Clifford (13.1), and Joel Scott round out the Rams double-digit scorers.

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State will host the No. 13 Colorado State Rams on Saturday, January 6. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. (MT).

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

