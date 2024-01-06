Jets Place QB Zach Wilson On Injured Reserve

SALT LAKE CITY – The New York Jets placed former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson on injured reserve a day before the team’s season finale against the New England Patriots.

Wilson landed on IR on Saturday, January 6.

The Patriots will host the Jets at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on January 7.

Wilson missed New York’s previous two games after suffering a concussion in Week 15.

By placing the third-year quarterback on injured reserve, the Jets freed up a spot on their active roster for Week 18 and made a series of moves for the contest.

Roster moves: – Signed RB Xazavian Valladay, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, OL Chris Glaser and DL Bruce Hector to the active roster

– Placed QB Zach Wilson, OL Jake Hanson and TE Jeremy Ruckert on IR

– Elevated FB Nick Bawden and K Austin Seibert for tomorrow’s game — New York Jets (@nyjets) January 6, 2024

Earlier in the week, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said that Wilson was still in concussion protocol and had been ruled out from playing in Week 18.

New York will start Trevor Siemian in its season finale.

Zach Wilson has not cleared concussion protocol and will not play in the Jets’ season finale against the Patriots pic.twitter.com/OZrNJ5AhnJ — Jets Videos (@snyjets) January 3, 2024

Zach Wilson exits Week 15 game in first half

The Miami Dolphins hosted the Jets on December 17.

With a little over a minute left in the second quarter, Wilson went into the locker room and was replaced by Trevor Siemian. CBS initially reported that the Jets said Wilson went into the locker room early due to hydration.

Zach Wilson entered the locker room to get hydrated, according to @TracyWolfson pic.twitter.com/bb8v7m77KB — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 17, 2023

At the start of the second half, Siemian took the field for the Jets. CBS’ Tracy Wolfson reported that Wilson had suffered a head injury and would not return in the second half. Wolfson added that Wilson was not in concussion protocol despite having suffered a head injury.

The Jets confirmed Wilson’s head injury a short time later and eventually clarified that Wilson was out because he was in concussion protocol.

QB Zach Wilson has been ruled out with a concussion. https://t.co/jPEPyAat8e — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 17, 2023

The former BYU star was pressured for much of his time on the field during the opening two quarters of the contest.

Before leaving the game, Wilson was 4/11 passing for 26 yards. He posted a passer rating of 44.9 and lost one fumble. Wilson was coming off of his best game of the 2023 season in which he threw for over 300 yards and led the Jets to a win over the Houston Texans in Week 14.

The former BYU star missed New York’s next two games due to the injury.

This season, Wilson threw for 2,271 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also ran for 211 yards.

Robert Saleh sums up Zach Wilson’s season: “Thought he battled. He’s a fighter…I think he’s going to have a long career in this league.” On if that career will be with the Jets: “We’ll see.” pic.twitter.com/lAJ3towx7x — Jets Videos (@snyjets) January 3, 2024

New York’s season finale against New York will be broadcast on FOX and NFL Sunday Ticket beginning at 11 a.m. (MT).

About Zach Wilson

Before his time in the NFL, the Corner Canyon High School product had a standout career at BYU. Wilson helped the Cougars to an 11-1 record during his final season in Provo.

Following his college career, the Jets selected Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

During the quarterback’s rookie season, Wilson missed four games due to a knee injury. He finished the year throwing for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 55.6 completion rate.

Before his second season, the former BYU star underwent surgery after suffering a knee injury in New York’s preseason opener.

Without Wilson, the Jets opened the 2022 season with a 1-2 record. After returning, the Jets posted a 5-2 record before Wilson was benched for the first time. After a month on the sidelines, Wilson returned to action for a couple of contests before he was benched again.

Last season, the Jets posted a 7-10 record and missed the NFL Playoffs.

Wilson finished the 2022 season having thrown for 1,688 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 54.5 percent completion rate. He has a rating of 72.9 and a QBR of 37.1. The Jets missed the playoffs with a 7-10 record.

During his first two seasons in the league, Wilson passed for 4,022 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. He also ran for 287 yards and five touchdowns.

Earlier this season, the third-year player was benched for the third time in his career.

