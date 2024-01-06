West Davis Corridor is officially open to motorists

FARMINGTON — The West Davis Corridor officially opened Saturday morning with a community fun walk event.

More than 2,500 people attended the event along with elected officials and representatives from the Utah Department of Transportation.

When construction began on the 16-mile highway in May 2021, it was estimated that the highway would be completed in the summer of 2024.

“There has been a concerted effort to open up this new highway as soon as possible because we know it will immediately make a huge difference in people’s lives,” UDOT Executive Director Carlos Braceras said in a news release. “People need different options to get where they want to go in the way they want to get there, and this project represents our commitment to accomplishing this mission.”

The highway is a four-lane divided road that is designed to improve access to and from western Davis County. The highway runs from Interstate 15 in the area of Glovers Lane in Farmington to the 4500 West in West Point.

UDOT says the highway is expected to cut down on delays by more than 30% on local roads west of I-15.

Additionally, 10 miles of trails for recreation users were also included in the construction of the new highway, allowing outdoor enthusiasts to get to where they want to go. These trails are also connected to several existing trails, including Emigration Trail and Legacy Parkway Trail.

The project also preserves 1,100 acres of wetlands near the Great Salt Lake to help protect the environment. Some final touches on the highway will continue into the summer with occasional lane closures, UDOT says.

UDOT says an environmental study about extending the corridor to 1800 North in West Point will begin later this year.