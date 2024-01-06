On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Ravens LB Kyle Van Noy Forces Fumble By Steelers In Week 18

Jan 6, 2024, 4:04 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU linebacker Kyle Van Noy forced a fumble during the regular season finale between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens.

KVN forces turnover in regular season finale

The Ravens hosted the Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, January 6.

With nine seconds remaining in the first half, Van Noy powered his way into the backfield and strip-sacked Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph at the Baltimore 42-yard line. The Ravens recovered the loose ball at their 37-yard line to halt a potential go-ahead scoring drive by the Steelers.

Baltimore and Pittsburgh went into halftime break tied at 7-7.

Van Noy’s turnover forced ended an eight-play, 23-yard drive by the Steelers.

During the first half, the former BYU star had two tackles, one sack, and a forced fumble.

Van Noy entered Week 18 having recorded 28 total tackles, 18 solo tackles, eight sacks, one forced fumble, and four pass breakups this season.

RELATED STORIES

Baltimore’s game against Pittsburgh is broadcast on ABC and ESPN.

About Kyle Van Noy

After a standout career at BYU, Van Noy was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Following two and a half seasons with Detroit, the linebacker was traded to New England. Van Noy played the next three and a half seasons with the Patriots and helped New England win a pair of Super Bowls.

After the 2019 season, the linebacker signed with the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins released Van Noy after one season in South Beach and he returned to New England on a two-year deal. The 2021 season was the lone year of Van Noy’s second stint with the Patriots.

Van Noy signed with Los Angeles in May 2022.

The linebacker recorded 46 total tackles, 30 solo tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and three pass breakups during the regular season. In Los Angeles’ postseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Van Noy had three total tackles, two solo tackles, and a pass breakup.

RELATED: Baltimore Ravens To Sign Former BYU LB Kyle Van Noy

In September, Van Noy signed with the Ravens.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

John Collins Adds To Highlight Reel With Multiple Second Quarter Dunks

PHILADELPHIA – John Collins continued to add to his Utah Jazz highlight reel as he skied for multiple dunks in the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers. Collins threw down three dunks as the Jazz fought to take a lead into halftime. one dunk, two dunks small dunk, big dunk pic.twitter.com/eaL6quk7Y3 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) […]

26 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

John Collins Adds To Highlight Reel With Multiple Second Quarter Dunks

PHILADELPHIA – John Collins continued to add to his Utah Jazz highlight reel as he skied for multiple dunks in the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers. Collins threw down three dunks as the Jazz fought to take a lead into halftime. one dunk, two dunks small dunk, big dunk pic.twitter.com/eaL6quk7Y3 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) […]

26 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Center Walker Kessler Reverse Dunks On 76ers

Jazz center Walker Kessler threw down a reverse slam dunk after a wraparound pass by Jordan Clarkson during Utah's game against the 76ers.

56 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Throw Down Two Highlight Dunks In Opening Minutes Against 76ers

The Utah Jazz jumped out to a 10-2 lead against the Philadelphia 76ers and threw down some highlight dunks along the way.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tyler Huntley, Ravens Fall Short Against Steelers In QB’s First Start Of Season

Tyler Huntley and the Baltimore Ravens fell short against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the quarterback's first start of the 2023 NFL season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Steelers DB Eric Rowe Forces Fumble By Ravens In Week 18

Eric Rowe punched the ball loose for a forced fumble during the regular season finale between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Ravens LB Kyle Van Noy Forces Fumble By Steelers In Week 18