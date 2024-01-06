Ravens LB Kyle Van Noy Forces Fumble By Steelers In Week 18

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU linebacker Kyle Van Noy forced a fumble during the regular season finale between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens.

KVN forces turnover in regular season finale

The Ravens hosted the Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, January 6.

With nine seconds remaining in the first half, Van Noy powered his way into the backfield and strip-sacked Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph at the Baltimore 42-yard line. The Ravens recovered the loose ball at their 37-yard line to halt a potential go-ahead scoring drive by the Steelers.

Baltimore and Pittsburgh went into halftime break tied at 7-7.

Van Noy’s turnover forced ended an eight-play, 23-yard drive by the Steelers.

During the first half, the former BYU star had two tackles, one sack, and a forced fumble.

Van Noy entered Week 18 having recorded 28 total tackles, 18 solo tackles, eight sacks, one forced fumble, and four pass breakups this season.

Baltimore’s game against Pittsburgh is broadcast on ABC and ESPN.

About Kyle Van Noy

After a standout career at BYU, Van Noy was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Following two and a half seasons with Detroit, the linebacker was traded to New England. Van Noy played the next three and a half seasons with the Patriots and helped New England win a pair of Super Bowls.

After the 2019 season, the linebacker signed with the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins released Van Noy after one season in South Beach and he returned to New England on a two-year deal. The 2021 season was the lone year of Van Noy’s second stint with the Patriots.

Van Noy signed with Los Angeles in May 2022.

The linebacker recorded 46 total tackles, 30 solo tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and three pass breakups during the regular season. In Los Angeles’ postseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Van Noy had three total tackles, two solo tackles, and a pass breakup.

In September, Van Noy signed with the Ravens.

