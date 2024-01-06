Steelers DB Eric Rowe Forces Fumble By Ravens In Week 18

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah defensive back Eric Rowe punched the ball loose for a forced fumble during the NFL regular season finale between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens.

Eric Rowe forces turnover in Week 18

The Ravens hosted the Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, January 6.

With 7:19 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Steelers owning a 14-7 lead, Rowe punched the ball loose from the possession of Ravens running back Gus Edwards. The Steelers recovered the ball at the Baltimore 32-yard line.

Rowe’s forced fumble ended a two-play, 12-yard drive by the Ravens.

Rowe entered Week 18 having recorded 17 total tackles, 12 solo tackles, one interception, and one pass breakup this season.

Pittsburgh’s game against Baltimore is broadcast on ABC and ESPN.

About Eric Rowe

Before his time in the NFL, Rowe was a standout player at the University of Utah from 2011-14.

During his college career, the Spring, Texas native recorded 253 total tackles, 153 solo tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three interceptions, 37 pass breakups, and three fumble recoveries in 45 games.

Rowe was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 47 overall pick during the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

After spending his rookie campaign with the Eagles, Rowe was traded by Philadelphia to the New England Patriots in 2016.

Rowe played for the Patriots from 2016-18. While in New England, Rowe helped the Patriots win a pair of Super Bowl championships.

In 2019, the safety signed a one-year deal to join the Dolphins. A year later, Rowe signed a multi-year contract extension to remain with Miami.

Last season, Rowe recorded 56 total tackles, 42 solo tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and two pass breakups in 14 games.

During his NFL career, Rowe has totaled 384 total tackles, 274 solo tackles, two sacks, six forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, six interceptions, one touchdown, and 41 pass breakups in 101 regular season games.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He's also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

