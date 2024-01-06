Tyler Huntley, Ravens Fall Short Against Steelers In QB’s First Start Of Season

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes standout Tyler Huntley and the Baltimore Ravens fell short against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the quarterback’s first start of the 2023 NFL season.

Tyler Huntley throws TD pass in first start of season

The Ravens hosted the Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, January 6.

RELATED: Steelers DB Eric Rowe Forces Fumble By Ravens In Week 18

Baltimore rested MVP candidate Lamar Jackson and named Huntley the starter for the regular season finale in Week 18.

It was Huntley’s first start of the season and the 10th of his NFL career, including the postseason.

During the second quarter, the former Ute tossed a touchdown pass to Isaiah Likely that was good for 27 yards and six points. Huntley’s third touchdown pass of the season gave the Ravens their first points of the game and tied the scoreboard at 7-7 with 2:19 remaining in the first half.

In bad Baltimore weather, the Ravens struggled on offense for much of the night and fell short in a 17-10 loss to the Steelers. Huntley finished the game 15/28 passing for 146 yards and one touchdown. He posted a passer rating of 80.4. Huntley also carried the ball eight times for a total of 40 yards.

Huntley entered the game having thrown for 57 yards and two touchdowns. this season.

With the loss, the Ravens ended the regular season with a 13-4 record.

Baltimore’s next game will come during the AFC Divisional Round on January 20 or 21. The Ravens earned a first round bye after clinched the top seed in the AFC.

About Tyler Huntley

Before his in the NFL, Huntley was a standout player at the University of Utah. He played for the Utes from 2016-19.

During his Utah career, the Dania, Florida native threw for 7,351 yards, 46 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions with a 67 percent completion rate.

Huntley signed with the Ravens after going undrafted following the 2020 NFL Draft.

He’s spent the majority of his time in Baltimore as the backup to Lamar Jackson but has started games in place of the former NFL MVP.

Last season, Huntley helped the Ravens earn a playoff berth in the Wild Card round. He threw for 658 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions during the regular season. Huntley also ran for 137 yards and a touchdown.

RELATED: Ravens QB Tyler Huntley Named To AFC Pro Bowl Roster

After the 2022 regular season, the former Utah standout was named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster as an alternate. Huntley threw four touchdown passes during the Pro Bowl Games.

During his three seasons in the league, Huntley has thrown for 1,754 yards, five touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 65.6 percent completion rate. He’s also run for 454 yards and three touchdowns.

In the offseason, Huntley signed a restricted free agent tender with the Ravens.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland