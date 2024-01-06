On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Tyler Huntley, Ravens Fall Short Against Steelers In QB’s First Start Of Season

Jan 6, 2024, 5:41 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes standout Tyler Huntley and the Baltimore Ravens fell short against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the quarterback’s first start of the 2023 NFL season.

Tyler Huntley throws TD pass in first start of season

The Ravens hosted the Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, January 6.

RELATED: Steelers DB Eric Rowe Forces Fumble By Ravens In Week 18

Baltimore rested MVP candidate Lamar Jackson and named Huntley the starter for the regular season finale in Week 18.

It was Huntley’s first start of the season and the 10th of his NFL career, including the postseason.

During the second quarter, the former Ute tossed a touchdown pass to Isaiah Likely that was good for 27 yards and six points. Huntley’s third touchdown pass of the season gave the Ravens their first points of the game and tied the scoreboard at 7-7 with 2:19 remaining in the first half.

In bad Baltimore weather, the Ravens struggled on offense for much of the night and fell short in a 17-10 loss to the Steelers. Huntley finished the game 15/28 passing for 146 yards and one touchdown. He posted a passer rating of 80.4. Huntley also carried the ball eight times for a total of 40 yards.

Huntley entered the game having thrown for 57 yards and two touchdowns. this season.

 

With the loss, the Ravens ended the regular season with a 13-4 record.

RELATED STORIES

Baltimore’s next game will come during the AFC Divisional Round on January 20 or 21. The Ravens earned a first round bye after clinched the top seed in the AFC.

About Tyler Huntley

Before his in the NFL, Huntley was a standout player at the University of Utah. He played for the Utes from 2016-19.

During his Utah career, the Dania, Florida native threw for 7,351 yards, 46 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions with a 67 percent completion rate.

Huntley signed with the Ravens after going undrafted following the 2020 NFL Draft.

He’s spent the majority of his time in Baltimore as the backup to Lamar Jackson but has started games in place of the former NFL MVP.

Last season, Huntley helped the Ravens earn a playoff berth in the Wild Card round. He threw for 658 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions during the regular season. Huntley also ran for 137 yards and a touchdown.

RELATED: Ravens QB Tyler Huntley Named To AFC Pro Bowl Roster

After the 2022 regular season, the former Utah standout was named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster as an alternate. Huntley threw four touchdown passes during the Pro Bowl Games.

During his three seasons in the league, Huntley has thrown for 1,754 yards, five touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 65.6 percent completion rate. He’s also run for 454 yards and three touchdowns.

In the offseason, Huntley signed a restricted free agent tender with the Ravens.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

John Collins Adds To Highlight Reel With Multiple Second Quarter Dunks

PHILADELPHIA – John Collins continued to add to his Utah Jazz highlight reel as he skied for multiple dunks in the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers. Collins threw down three dunks as the Jazz fought to take a lead into halftime. one dunk, two dunks small dunk, big dunk pic.twitter.com/eaL6quk7Y3 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) […]

27 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

John Collins Adds To Highlight Reel With Multiple Second Quarter Dunks

PHILADELPHIA – John Collins continued to add to his Utah Jazz highlight reel as he skied for multiple dunks in the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers. Collins threw down three dunks as the Jazz fought to take a lead into halftime. one dunk, two dunks small dunk, big dunk pic.twitter.com/eaL6quk7Y3 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) […]

27 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Center Walker Kessler Reverse Dunks On 76ers

Jazz center Walker Kessler threw down a reverse slam dunk after a wraparound pass by Jordan Clarkson during Utah's game against the 76ers.

57 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Throw Down Two Highlight Dunks In Opening Minutes Against 76ers

The Utah Jazz jumped out to a 10-2 lead against the Philadelphia 76ers and threw down some highlight dunks along the way.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Steelers DB Eric Rowe Forces Fumble By Ravens In Week 18

Eric Rowe punched the ball loose for a forced fumble during the regular season finale between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Valley Blows Out Southern Utah For In-State Victory

The Utah Valley men’s basketball team bounced back from a halftime deficit and blew out the visiting, rival Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Tyler Huntley, Ravens Fall Short Against Steelers In QB’s First Start Of Season