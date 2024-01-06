On the Site:
Jazz Throw Down Two Highlight Dunks In Opening Minutes Against 76ers

Jan 6, 2024, 6:06 PM

PHILADELPHIA – The Utah Jazz jumped out to a 10-2 lead in Philadelphia and threw down some highlight dunks along the way.

After Lauri Markkanen opened scoring with a layup, Collin Sexton found John Collins in space and threw an alley-oop pass up near the rim.

Collins threw it down with two hands and gave credit to Sexton for the dime as he let go of the rim.

A few possessions later, Simone Fontecchio stole an inbound pass and found Markkanen ahead of the pack for a tomahawk jam.

Markkanen played great in the first quarter. In his first nine minutes, Markkanen posted 10 points on 4/6 shooting and five rebounds.

The 76ers were able to find their rhythm and responded with a run of their own to close the Jazz lead to just one.

Utah held strong in front of led for the entire quarter.

Jazz Turn Attention To 76ers After Celtics Debacle

After their loss to the Celtics, the Jazz will turn their attention to the Philadelphia 76ers who were also on the wrong side of a 128-92 blowout loss to the New York Knicks on Friday.

The 76ers own the third-best record in the Eastern Conference at 23-11, but are just 3-3 in their last six games.

Despite failing to break the 100-point mark against the Knicks, the 76ers have one of the league’s top offenses.

Philadephia owns the fourth-best offensive rating and the second-best defensive rating.

The 76ers trail only the Celtics when it comes to Net Rating nearly halfway through the NBA season.

Though they were blown out by the Knicks, Joel Embiid continued his impressive run of 30-point, 10-rebound games against New York.

The six-time All-Star recorded a 30-point double-double for the 15th straight game, and now sits one game shy of tying Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who did it 16 straight times to set an NBA record.

Embiid would miss the game against the Jazz with left knee swelling.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

