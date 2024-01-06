Jazz Center Walker Kessler Reverse Dunks On 76ers

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz center Walker Kessler threw down a reverse slam dunk after a wraparound pass by Jordan Clarkson during Utah’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers hosted the Jazz at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday, January 6.

With 3:30 remaining in the opening quarter, Clarkson weaved his way in the paint before dishing the ball under the basket to Kessler. The second-year center from Auburn jumped up and threw the ball through the cylinder on a reverse dunk

Kessler’s jam gave the Jazz a 25-20 lead.

At the end of the first quarter, the Jazz owned a 32-28 lead.

Kessler had four points on 2-2 field goals. He added one rebound in six minutes off of the bench. This season, Kessler is averaging 8.8 points per contest on 62.1 percent shooting.

Clarkson added five points on 2-4 shooting and two assists in five minutes on the court.

Jazz vs. 76ers

After their loss to the Celtics, the Jazz turned their attention to the Philadelphia 76ers who were also on the wrong side of a 128-92 blowout loss to the New York Knicks on Friday.

The 76ers own the third-best record in the Eastern Conference at 23-11, but are just 3-3 in their last six games.

Despite failing to break the 100-point mark against the Knicks, the 76ers have one of the league’s top offenses.

Philadephia owns the fourth-best offensive rating and the second-best defensive rating.

The 76ers trail only the Celtics when it comes to Net Rating nearly halfway through the NBA season.

Though they were blown out by the Knicks, Joel Embiid continued his impressive run of 30-point, 10-rebound games against New York. Embiid was ruled out from playing against the Jazz.

The six-time All-Star recorded a 30-point double-double for the 15th straight game, and now sits one game shy of tying Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who did it 16 straight times to set an NBA record.

