Family displaced by house fire; no injuries were reported

MAGNA– Unified Fire Authority says a family has been displaced following a house fire Saturday.

The fire occurred in the area of 3343 S. Lynnbrook Drive. Fire officials say the structure was a two-story, single family home.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they could see smoke coming from the home, and crews went on the offensive. Fortunately, there were no injuries to the people who lived in the home or emergency personnel.

Fire officials say the fire was contained to the second floor, and the damage is more than $100,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire officials say the family is staying with family members.