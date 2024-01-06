John Collins Adds To Highlight Reel With Multiple Second Quarter Dunks

PHILADELPHIA – John Collins continued to add to his Utah Jazz highlight reel as he skied for multiple dunks in the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Collins threw down three dunks as the Jazz fought to take a lead into halftime.

one dunk, two dunks

small dunk, big dunk pic.twitter.com/eaL6quk7Y3 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 7, 2024

The first dunk came off a pass from Kelly Olynyk as he cut to the rim.

The next came in transition. Collin Sexton threw an outlet pass and Collins did the rest.

76ers guard Tyrese Maxey made a business decision and stepped back as Collins rose up for the back scratcher.

Sexton connected with Collins again on the next play under the rim for a simple reverse flush.

Utah led by one at halftime, 58-57.

Jazz Turn Attention To 76ers After Celtics Debacle

After their loss to the Celtics, the Jazz will turn their attention to the Philadelphia 76ers who were also on the wrong side of a 128-92 blowout loss to the New York Knicks on Friday.

The 76ers own the third-best record in the Eastern Conference at 23-11, but are just 3-3 in their last six games.

Despite failing to break the 100-point mark against the Knicks, the 76ers have one of the league’s top offenses.

Philadephia owns the fourth-best offensive rating and the second-best defensive rating.

The 76ers trail only the Celtics when it comes to Net Rating nearly halfway through the NBA season.

Though they were blown out by the Knicks, Joel Embiid continued his impressive run of 30-point, 10-rebound games against New York.

The six-time All-Star recorded a 30-point double-double for the 15th straight game, and now sits one game shy of tying Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who did it 16 straight times to set an NBA record.

Embiid would miss the game against the Jazz with left knee swelling.

