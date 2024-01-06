On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Collin Sexton Fakes Pass, Knocks Down Shot During Jazz-Sixers Game

Jan 6, 2024, 7:09 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYJazz guard Collin Sexton made a nifty move in the lane by faking a pass before hitting a shot during Utah’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Sexton makes nifty move against Sixers

The Sixers hosted the Jazz at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday, January 6.

With 10:54 left to play in the third quarter, Sexton dribbled into the paint and faked a pass before spinning and shooting. Then, the Alabama product knocked down a seven-foot floater for his first points of the second half.

Sexton’s bucket cut Philadelphia’s lead to 61-60.

During his first 19 minutes on the hardwood, Sexton scored 13 points on 5-10 shooting. He also had two rebounds and nine assists.

This season, Sexton is averaging 15.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.2 blocks, and 0.7 steals in 23.6 minutes per game.

Utah’s game against Philadelphia is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+NBA League PassKSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Jazz vs. 76ers

After their loss to the Celtics, the Jazz turned their attention to the Philadelphia 76ers who were also on the wrong side of a 128-92 blowout loss to the New York Knicks on Friday.

The 76ers own the third-best record in the Eastern Conference at 23-11, but are just 3-3 in their last six games.

Despite failing to break the 100-point mark against the Knicks, the 76ers have one of the league’s top offenses.

RELATED STORIES

Philadephia owns the fourth-best offensive rating and the second-best defensive rating.

The 76ers trail only the Celtics when it comes to Net Rating nearly halfway through the NBA season.

Though they were blown out by the Knicks, Joel Embiid continued his impressive run of 30-point, 10-rebound games against New York. Embiid was ruled out from playing against the Jazz.

The six-time All-Star recorded a 30-point double-double for the 15th straight game, and now sits one game shy of tying Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who did it 16 straight times to set an NBA record.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 12 BYU Drops Big 12 Debut To Cincinnati At Home

BYU's first impression in the Big 12 Conference is a loss on its home floor to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

10 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tech Basketball Falls To Grand Canyon Following Second-Half Run

The Utah Tech men's basketball team looked like they could upset the Grand Canyon Lopes but struggled in the second half and lost by 10.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Uduje, Osobor Lift Utah State Over No. 13 Colorado State For 13th-Straight Win

Spectrum Magic was in full force in Logan as Utah State picked up it's first win over a top-25 program in nearly three years

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Markkanen, Sexton, Collins Carry Jazz Past 76ers

The Utah Jazz surprised the shorthanded 76ers with a 120-109 victory in Philadelphia to move to 1-1 on their East Coast road trip.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State Wildcats Go Undefeated In Big Sky – Summit Challenge

The Weber State men's basketball team remained undefeated in the Big Sky - Summit Challenge with a win over the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Basketball Loses Control In Second Half, Falls To No. 10 Arizona

The Runnin’ Utes finished their tour of Arizona against the No. 10 Wildcats after a tough outing against ASU on Thursday night.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Collin Sexton Fakes Pass, Knocks Down Shot During Jazz-Sixers Game