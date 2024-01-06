Collin Sexton Fakes Pass, Knocks Down Shot During Jazz-Sixers Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz guard Collin Sexton made a nifty move in the lane by faking a pass before hitting a shot during Utah’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Sexton makes nifty move against Sixers

The Sixers hosted the Jazz at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday, January 6.

With 10:54 left to play in the third quarter, Sexton dribbled into the paint and faked a pass before spinning and shooting. Then, the Alabama product knocked down a seven-foot floater for his first points of the second half.

Sexton’s bucket cut Philadelphia’s lead to 61-60.

During his first 19 minutes on the hardwood, Sexton scored 13 points on 5-10 shooting. He also had two rebounds and nine assists.

This season, Sexton is averaging 15.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.2 blocks, and 0.7 steals in 23.6 minutes per game.

Jazz vs. 76ers

After their loss to the Celtics, the Jazz turned their attention to the Philadelphia 76ers who were also on the wrong side of a 128-92 blowout loss to the New York Knicks on Friday.

The 76ers own the third-best record in the Eastern Conference at 23-11, but are just 3-3 in their last six games.

Despite failing to break the 100-point mark against the Knicks, the 76ers have one of the league’s top offenses.

Philadephia owns the fourth-best offensive rating and the second-best defensive rating.

The 76ers trail only the Celtics when it comes to Net Rating nearly halfway through the NBA season.

Though they were blown out by the Knicks, Joel Embiid continued his impressive run of 30-point, 10-rebound games against New York. Embiid was ruled out from playing against the Jazz.

The six-time All-Star recorded a 30-point double-double for the 15th straight game, and now sits one game shy of tying Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who did it 16 straight times to set an NBA record.

