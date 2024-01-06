Jazz Rookie Keyonte George Rises For Dunk Against Sixers

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz guard Keyonte George dribbled down the defense before flying down a wide-open lane for a slam dunk during Utah’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers hosted the Jazz at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday, January 6.

With 2:49 remaining in the third quarter, the rookie from Baylor worked his way around a screen and a Philadelphia defender before arriving to an open lane. George dribbled straight to the hoop before jumping into the air and throwing down a two-handed slam.

The dunk extended Utah’s lead to 82-73.

During his first 16 minutes on the hardwood, George had six points on 2-4 shooting off of the bench. He added two rebounds and three assists while posting a plus-five rating.

This season, George is averaging 10.9 points per game on 36.1 percent shooting.

Jazz vs. 76ers

After their loss to the Celtics, the Jazz turned their attention to the Philadelphia 76ers who were also on the wrong side of a 128-92 blowout loss to the New York Knicks on Friday.

The 76ers own the third-best record in the Eastern Conference at 23-11, but are just 3-3 in their last six games.

Despite failing to break the 100-point mark against the Knicks, the 76ers have one of the league’s top offenses.

Philadephia owns the fourth-best offensive rating and the second-best defensive rating.

The 76ers trail only the Celtics when it comes to Net Rating nearly halfway through the NBA season.

Though they were blown out by the Knicks, Joel Embiid continued his impressive run of 30-point, 10-rebound games against New York. Embiid was ruled out from playing against the Jazz.

The six-time All-Star recorded a 30-point double-double for the 15th straight game, and now sits one game shy of tying Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who did it 16 straight times to set an NBA record.

