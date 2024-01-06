On the Site:
Jazz Overcome Turnovers To Beat 76ers On Road

Jan 6, 2024, 7:56 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz bounced back from Friday’s blowout loss to the Boston Celtics with a 120-109 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Lauri Markkanen scored 33 points to lead the Jazz while the 76ers were led by Tyrese Maxey who scored 25 points.

Joel Embiid missed the game with a knee injury.

First Quarter

John Collins got the Jazz off to a quick eight point lead scoring six points on a perfect 3-3 shooting.

Lauri Markkenen had a much better start against the Sixers than in Boston scoring 10 a game-high 10 first quarter points.

Carelessness plagued the Jazz committing seven turnovers in the first quarter while forcing only one.

After one the Jazz led the 76ers 32-28.

Second Quarter

The Jazz struggled to find a rhythm against the 76ers with Markkanen off the floor, though they maintained a small lead in seven minutes with him off the floor.

Collins kept up his strong first half playing scoring 14 points on 7-7 shooting, including five dunks.

The Jazz shot 2-11 from three and committed 13 turnovers but the 76ers shot just 38 percent as a team keeping the game close.

At the half, the Jazz led Philadelphia 58-57.

Third Quarter

After falling behind by three, the Jazz used a 7-0 run to build a 65-61 lead early in the third.

Midway through the third the Jazz laced together another 7-0 run to build a 77-67 lead with 4:41 left in the frame.

Markkanen scored 11 points in the quarter to bring his total to a game-high 27.

After three, the Jazz led the 76ers 87-79.

Fourth Quarter

Jordan Clarkson opened the quarter with a one-man 7-0 run to build the Jazz lead to 15.

Without Embiid in the lineup, the 76ers were unable to close the gap offensively over the final 10 minutes of the game.

Despite 23 turnovers, the Jazz overcame the 76ers on the road.

The Jazz beat the 76ers 120-109.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

