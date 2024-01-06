Weber State Wildcats Go Undefeated In Big Sky – Summit Challenge

TULSA, Okla. – The Weber State men’s basketball team remained undefeated in the Big Sky – Summit Challenge with a win over the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Wildcats trailed by as much as eight in the first half but fought back to tie the game going into the halftime break.

Weber State took over in the second half and fought off a late ORU comeback to win, 83-78.

First Half

After the Golden Eagles struck first, the Wildcats responded with a few easy looks inside.

Alex Tew scored on back-to-back possessions to even the score at six.

Oral Roberts came back with a 12-4 run. They led by eight which ended up being the largest lead of the game for either side.

Weber State shot very well in the first half but ORU had a response for everything the Wildcats brought out.

With seven minutes left before the half, Weber State trailed by eight, 30-22.

To close out the half, the Wildcats went on a 16-8 run to tie the game at 38.

Weber State shot over 50% from the field in the first half and only turned the ball over four times.

Alex Tew led the Wildcats in scoring with 10 at the break.

Second Half

The first half was close with a slight edge for Oral Roberts. The second half favored Weber State.

The Wildcats came out and immediately opened an 8-2 run.

The Golden Eagles continued to fight and were right on the Cats’ tail as they tried to build their lead.

With ten minutes left, Weber State led by five.

ORU closed the lead to one with two quick buckets but the Wildcats answered with two threes.

The Golden Eagles wouldn’t go away though. They closed the lead back down to two with five minutes left.

Weber State went on a run at the best time and seemingly took control with a minute left. An 11-2 run put them up by 11.

Oral Roberts nearly clawed back into striking distance but Weber State held strong and secured the win.

The Wildcats picked up their second win in the Big Sky – Summit Challenge over the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles, 83-78.

