Uduje, Osobor Lift Utah State Over No. 13 Colorado State For 13th-Straight Win

LOGAN, Utah – Spectrum Magic was in full force in Logan as Utah State picked up its first win over a top-25 program in nearly three years, knocking off No. 13 Colorado State 77-72.

Utah State (14-1, 2-0) hosted the Rams (13-2, 1-1) at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Saturday, January 6.

Great Osobor had a double-double at halftime, leading the Aggies with 20 points and 14 rebounds on the night. Mason Falslev finished with 18 points, six rebounds, and three assists. Josh Uduje came off the bench and provided big plays on both ends, finishing with nine points, eight rebounds, and a block in 27 minutes.

First Half

Aggie graduate senior point guard Darius Brown II got the scoring started when he knocked down a deep three in front of a packed Spectrum crowd. It would be the only three of the half for USU.

The electric environment allowed both teams to start fast as CSU took a 10-7 lead into the first media timeout.

Brown and freshman Mason Falslev combined to miss six of their first eight shots as USU went cold. The Aggies played nearly three scoreless minutes before a foul sent Great Osobor to the line for a pair of freebies.

The Rams built an eight-point advantage while Utah State went 6:30 of game time without a field goal. Osobor’s offensive rebounding and four free throws in the opening 10 minutes kept USU close while they struggled from the field.

Out of a timeout, Falslev got to the basket for a lay-in, ending the Aggies scoring drought. USU trailed 21-13 after the bucket.

Late in the half, Osobor blocked an Isaiah Stevens corner three and then stripped CSU in the post to end the possession. On the other end, Falslev found Osobor with a great entry pass in the paint. The junior wing split two defenders for a layup that pulled his team within four.

Utah State trailed 32-28 at the half. The Aggies were ice-cold for much of the period, making 9-of-32 shots (28 percent) and missing nine of ten threes. CSU shot 40 percent for the half.

Second Half

Both teams combined to make six of the first seven shots in the half as CSU maintained its advantage.

Isaac Johnson’s first field goal of the night got the Aggies within a point on a corner three in front of the Aggie bench.

A layup from Osobor ignited the Spectrum faithful and gave the Aggies their first lead since they led 7-5 early in the first half. Colorado State immediately responded with a three to take a 44-42 lead.

The back-and-forth action continued with both teams making big plays on each end. Josh Uduje gave the Aggies a 51-50 lead when he sized up the defense before finding nothing but net on a corner three.

The Aggies went cold after Uduje’s triple, finding themselves scoreless for more than three minutes before Falslev tied the game at 55 with a layup in traffic.

After a 5-0 run gave Utah State its largest lead of the night, a pair of offensive rebounds led to a layup for Uduje with a foul.

USU went into the final media timeout leading 64-57.

Colorado State went to a full-court, pressure defense in the final minute but the Aggies had enough to hold on for a 77-72 victory.

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State faces the Wyoming Cowboys at the Spectrum on Tuesday, January 9. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. (MT). USU is 52-35 all-time against the Cowboys after sweeping the two-game series last season.

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

Follow @bpreece24