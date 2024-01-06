On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Uduje, Osobor Lift Utah State Over No. 13 Colorado State For 13th-Straight Win

Jan 6, 2024, 9:03 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Spectrum Magic was in full force in Logan as Utah State picked up its first win over a top-25 program in nearly three years, knocking off No. 13 Colorado State  77-72.

Utah State (14-1, 2-0) hosted the Rams (13-2, 1-1) at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Saturday, January 6.

RELATED: Danny Sprinkle Earns Mid-Season Award Recognition

Great Osobor had a double-double at halftime, leading the Aggies with 20 points and 14 rebounds on the night. Mason Falslev finished with 18 points, six rebounds, and three assists. Josh Uduje came off the bench and provided big plays on both ends, finishing with nine points, eight rebounds, and a block in 27 minutes.

First Half

Aggie graduate senior point guard Darius Brown II got the scoring started when he knocked down a deep three in front of a packed Spectrum crowd. It would be the only three of the half for USU.

The electric environment allowed both teams to start fast as CSU took a 10-7 lead into the first media timeout.

Bovine Blog: Local Prep Talent Paying Dividends For USU

Brown and freshman Mason Falslev combined to miss six of their first eight shots as USU went cold. The Aggies played nearly three scoreless minutes before a foul sent Great Osobor to the line for a pair of freebies.

The Rams built an eight-point advantage while Utah State went 6:30 of game time without a field goal. Osobor’s offensive rebounding and four free throws in the opening 10 minutes kept USU close while they struggled from the field.

Out of a timeout, Falslev got to the basket for a lay-in, ending the Aggies scoring drought. USU trailed 21-13 after the bucket.

Late in the half, Osobor blocked an Isaiah Stevens corner three and then stripped CSU in the post to end the possession. On the other end, Falslev found Osobor with a great entry pass in the paint. The junior wing split two defenders for a layup that pulled his team within four.

Utah State trailed 32-28 at the half. The Aggies were ice-cold for much of the period, making 9-of-32 shots (28 percent) and missing nine of ten threes. CSU shot 40 percent for the half.

Second Half

Both teams combined to make six of the first seven shots in the half as CSU maintained its advantage.

Isaac Johnson’s first field goal of the night got the Aggies within a point on a corner three in front of the Aggie bench.

A layup from Osobor ignited the Spectrum faithful and gave the Aggies their first lead since they led 7-5 early in the first half. Colorado State immediately responded with a three to take a 44-42 lead.

RELATED: Could Free Throws Limit Utah State As Season Continues?

The back-and-forth action continued with both teams making big plays on each end. Josh Uduje gave the Aggies a 51-50 lead when he sized up the defense before finding nothing but net on a corner three.

The Aggies went cold after Uduje’s triple, finding themselves scoreless for more than three minutes before Falslev tied the game at 55 with a layup in traffic.

After a 5-0 run gave Utah State its largest lead of the night, a pair of offensive rebounds led to a layup for Uduje with a foul.

USU went into the final media timeout leading 64-57.

Colorado State went to a full-court, pressure defense in the final minute but the Aggies had enough to hold on for a 77-72 victory.

RELATED STORIES

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State faces the Wyoming Cowboys at the Spectrum on Tuesday, January 9. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. (MT). USU is 52-35 all-time against the Cowboys after sweeping the two-game series last season.

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tech Basketball Falls To Grand Canyon Following Second-Half Run

The Utah Tech men's basketball team looked like they could upset the Grand Canyon Lopes but struggled in the second half and lost by 10.

55 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Markkanen, Sexton, Collins Carry Jazz Past 76ers

The Utah Jazz surprised the shorthanded 76ers with a 120-109 victory in Philadelphia to move to 1-1 on their East Coast road trip.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State Wildcats Go Undefeated In Big Sky – Summit Challenge

The Weber State men's basketball team remained undefeated in the Big Sky - Summit Challenge with a win over the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Basketball Loses Control In Second Half, Falls To No. 10 Arizona

The Runnin’ Utes finished their tour of Arizona against the No. 10 Wildcats after a tough outing against ASU on Thursday night.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Overcome Turnovers To Beat 76ers On Road

The Utah Jazz bounced back from Friday's blowout loss in Boston with a 120-109 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. 

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Rookie Keyonte George Rises For Dunk Against Sixers

Keyonte George dribbled down the defense before flying down a wide-open lane for a slam dunk during Utah's game against the 76ers.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Uduje, Osobor Lift Utah State Over No. 13 Colorado State For 13th-Straight Win