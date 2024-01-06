Utah Tech Basketball Falls To Grand Canyon Following Second-Half Run

ST. GEORGE, Utah – The Utah Tech men’s basketball team looked like they could upset the Grand Canyon Lopes but struggled in the second half and lost by 10.

The Trailblazers held a 10-point lead over the 13-1 Lopes at halftime. GCU outscored Utah Tech by 20 points in the second half.

Noa Gonsalves led the Blazers in scoring with 19 points on 6/11 shooting.

First Half

Utah Tech got on the board first with a mid-range jump shot from Jaylen Searles.

After GCU rattled off five points, Aric Demings got downhill and scored off a eurostep.

That layup started a 19-2 run for the Trailblazers.

Utah Tech put the clamps on GCU, not allowing any points for nearly five minutes.

Ten minutes into the game, Utah Tech led by 13, 20-7.

Noa Gonsalves led the Blazers offense in the opening half.

He made four threes, including one to put Utah Tech up by 16 with just over two minutes until halftime.

The Lopes were able to close the lead down to 10 before the first half came to an end.

Second Half

The first five minutes of the half went in Utah Tech’s favor.

Grand Canyon didn’t have trouble putting up points but the Trailblazers didn’t either.

With 15 minutes left, Utah Tech led by 12.

After the three-point play, there was a noticeable shift from the Lopes.

They locked in defensively and went on a 14-1 run to take their first lead since early in the game.

With ten minutes left, Utah Tech regained the lead with a three-point make from Beon Riley.

The lead didn’t last long as Grand Canyon answered with a 9-0 run.

Utah Tech fought to keep it close down the stretch but ultimately couldn’t keep up with the Lopes’ potent offense.

The Trailblazers got outscored 48-28 in the second half and lost by 10, 75-65.

