On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Tech Basketball Falls To Grand Canyon Following Second-Half Run

Jan 6, 2024, 9:12 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

ST. GEORGE, Utah – The Utah Tech men’s basketball team looked like they could upset the Grand Canyon Lopes but struggled in the second half and lost by 10.

The Trailblazers held a 10-point lead over the 13-1 Lopes at halftime. GCU outscored Utah Tech by 20 points in the second half.

Noa Gonsalves led the Blazers in scoring with 19 points on 6/11 shooting.

First Half

Utah Tech got on the board first with a mid-range jump shot from Jaylen Searles.

After GCU rattled off five points, Aric Demings got downhill and scored off a eurostep.

That layup started a 19-2 run for the Trailblazers.

Utah Tech put the clamps on GCU, not allowing any points for nearly five minutes.

Ten minutes into the game, Utah Tech led by 13, 20-7.

Noa Gonsalves led the Blazers offense in the opening half.

He made four threes, including one to put Utah Tech up by 16 with just over two minutes until halftime.

The Lopes were able to close the lead down to 10 before the first half came to an end.

Second Half

The first five minutes of the half went in Utah Tech’s favor.

Grand Canyon didn’t have trouble putting up points but the Trailblazers didn’t either.

With 15 minutes left, Utah Tech led by 12.

After the three-point play, there was a noticeable shift from the Lopes.

They locked in defensively and went on a 14-1 run to take their first lead since early in the game.

With ten minutes left, Utah Tech regained the lead with a three-point make from Beon Riley.

The lead didn’t last long as Grand Canyon answered with a 9-0 run.

Utah Tech fought to keep it close down the stretch but ultimately couldn’t keep up with the Lopes’ potent offense.

The Trailblazers got outscored 48-28 in the second half and lost by 10, 75-65.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of Utah Tech basketball? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Uduje, Osobor Lift Utah State Over No. 13 Colorado State For 13th-Straight Win

Spectrum Magic was in full force in Logan as Utah State picked up it's first win over a top-25 program in nearly three years

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Markkanen, Sexton, Collins Carry Jazz Past 76ers

The Utah Jazz surprised the shorthanded 76ers with a 120-109 victory in Philadelphia to move to 1-1 on their East Coast road trip.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State Wildcats Go Undefeated In Big Sky – Summit Challenge

The Weber State men's basketball team remained undefeated in the Big Sky - Summit Challenge with a win over the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Basketball Loses Control In Second Half, Falls To No. 10 Arizona

The Runnin’ Utes finished their tour of Arizona against the No. 10 Wildcats after a tough outing against ASU on Thursday night.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Overcome Turnovers To Beat 76ers On Road

The Utah Jazz bounced back from Friday's blowout loss in Boston with a 120-109 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. 

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Rookie Keyonte George Rises For Dunk Against Sixers

Keyonte George dribbled down the defense before flying down a wide-open lane for a slam dunk during Utah's game against the 76ers.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Utah Tech Basketball Falls To Grand Canyon Following Second-Half Run