On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

No. 12 BYU Drops Big 12 Debut To Cincinnati At Home

Jan 6, 2024, 10:14 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – Big 12 play is a different animal than what BYU basketball faced in nonconference.

That lesson was spelled out loud and clear for BYU on Saturday night.

Cincinnati stepped into a Marriott Center with 16,879 fans and took down No. 12, 71-60.

BYU shot 29% from the field and 25% from three as the Bearcats steamrolled the Cougars in their Big 12 debut.

Defense, turnovers highlight First Half of BYU/Cincinnati

16:18 – Fousseyni Traore and Jaxson Robinson check into the game. Traore is making his first game appearance since Black Friday in November against NC State. BYU 8, Cincinnati 5.

15:57 – Cincinnati has opened the game ice cold. The Bearcats are shooting 20% from the field.

BYU had some excellent ball movement. Aly Khalifa found a cutting Dallin Hall, who then made the extra pass to a wide-open Trevin Knell for a three. BYU 8, Cincy 5.

10:53 – Before the media timeout, Khalifa dished a beautiful assist to a backdoor-cutting Jaxson Robinson for a layup.

It hasn’t been a mistake-free game for BYU thus far, as they’ve committed an uncharacteristeric five turnovers.

BYU had a possession with three 3-point attempts and couldn’t bury them. BYU 13, Cincy 5

6:28 – Trey Stewart, battling for a loose ball, dove into the row of courtside fans, practically rolled over them, and then got back into the action. It has embodied the game so far, with nothing coming easy. BYU has 10 turnovers, while the Bearcats have 8.

BYU’s Richie Saunders and Cincinnati big man Viktor Lahkin had some battles in the post that resulted in a pair of quick foul calls on Saunders. BYU 18, Cincy 13.

3:28 – BYU was in a rut shooting the basketball, but their defense ignited the offense. Two entry passes intended for Cicny’s Jamille Reynolds were stolen by BYU, leading to a Trevin Knell three and then the next possession, a deep three from Dallin Hall. BYU 26, Cincy 19.

32.8 – Atiki Ally Atiki didn’t make an appearance in the game until the five-minute mark. But he has made impactful plays during his time on the floor. Getting in passing lanes to force turnovers, blocked shots, and getting up and down the floor on offense. He did have a turnover, not being able to grab a Dallin Hall pass on a roll off a pick, but he gave quality minutes for BYU. BYU 31, Cincy 24.

HALF – Sloppy play highlighted the half from both teams as they combined for 18 turnovers.

Trevin Knell leads all scorers with 12 points.

Cincinnati pulls away by double-figures over BYU in Second Half

15:46 – BYU is living from three. As a team, BYU has knocked down nine threes. There was a thought they had made their tenth courtesy of a corner three from Noah Waterman. But officials ruled it as a two.

Six of BYU’s nine 3-pointers are from Trevin Knell. BYU 39, Cincy 35.

11:58 – Trevin Knell is having a career night. The former Woods Cross High product is up to nine threes in the game. If he hits two more, he sets the single-game record for most threes by one BYU player.

Before the media timeout, Richie Saunders had a physical and-one opportunity with Cincy’s John Newman III guarding him. Saunders is one of the toughest players on this BYU team. BYU 51, Cincy 47.

10:49 – Cincinnati takes the lead after a corner field goal from Edgerrin James’ son, Jizzle James. Cincy 52, BYU 51.

7:52 – Trevin Knell was subbed out at the 10:23 mark with BYU down by one. When Knell hit the bench for a breather, the BYU offense went with him. Cincinnati has settled in and is crashing the glass. Jizzle James is leading the way for the Bearcats. Cincy 56, BYU 51.

4:33 – BYU gave up a 14-2 run over the last 7:03 of action. At the 5:42 mark, down by four, BYU fans were on their feet, sensing some momentum building in their favor. Dallin Hall fired off a deep three near the Marriott Center logo. It hit the iron. Cincinnati then made the next two field goals to go up eight. Cincy 61, BYU 53.

3:40 – Trevin Knell returned to the game after six minutes on the bench. The long rest apparently cooled him as well. Knell missed two free throws. BYU is 3-of-7 from the free-throw line. Cincy 61, BYU 53.

2:16 – Viktor Lahkin buried a three from the wing that felt like a dagger. Dallin Hall responded with a three of his own. Cincy 66, BYU 58. 

1:30 – Aziz Bandaogo threw down a slam dunk with some authority. He is a matchup nightmare for nearly anyone in the Big 12, but especially in the Big 12. Another double-double in the Marriott Center for the former UVU big man. Cincy 68, BYU 58.

53.0 – BYU fans are heading for the exits. Should we reexamine how the NET rankings are put together? Cincy 69, BYU 58.

FINAL – BYU falls to Cincinnati, 71-60. Trevin Knell led all scorers with 27 points.

BYU drops to 12-2 overall, 0-1 in the Big 12.

Up Next

BYU goes on the road for its second true road game of the season as they will face nationally-ranked Baylor in Waco at the $212 million Foster Pavilion.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. (MT)/8 p.m. (CT) on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and KSL NewsRadio.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Too Many Threes? Cold-Shooting Sinks BYU Against Cincinnati

BYU attempted 46 threes in the loss to Cincinnati.

39 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 12 BYU Basketball Questions Answered In Loss Against Cincinnati

Knell set a new career-high with 27 points going 9 for 16 from the three-point line. He missed his final three attempts of the game after sitting for over six minutes midway through the fourth quarter. 

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tech Basketball Falls To Grand Canyon Following Second-Half Run

The Utah Tech men's basketball team looked like they could upset the Grand Canyon Lopes but struggled in the second half and lost by 10.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Uduje, Osobor Lift Utah State Over No. 13 Colorado State For 13th-Straight Win

Spectrum Magic was in full force in Logan as Utah State picked up it's first win over a top-25 program in nearly three years

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Markkanen, Sexton, Collins Carry Jazz Past 76ers

The Utah Jazz surprised the shorthanded 76ers with a 120-109 victory in Philadelphia to move to 1-1 on their East Coast road trip.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State Wildcats Go Undefeated In Big Sky – Summit Challenge

The Weber State men's basketball team remained undefeated in the Big Sky - Summit Challenge with a win over the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

No. 12 BYU Drops Big 12 Debut To Cincinnati At Home