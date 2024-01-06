No. 12 BYU Basketball Questions Answered In Loss Against Cincinnati

On the Site:
PROVO, Utah – The No. 12 BYU basketball game kicked off Big 12 conference play with a loss against the Cincinnati Bearcats 71-60.

Let’s answer some questions from the first-ever Big 12 conference home game.

Who was the MVP for BYU basketball?

It wasn’t easy for BYU offensively against Cincinnati, especially in the second half.

BYU scored 31 points in the first half and 29 in the second half.  There was little rhythm in large part because the Cougars turned the ball over 18 times.

The Cougars held a halftime lead thanks to hot shooting from Trevin Knell.

He set a new career-high with 27 points going 9 for 16 from the three-point line. He missed his final three attempts of the game after sitting for over six minutes midway through the fourth quarter.

Knell missed all of last season with an injury. His return to the starting lineup this year can’t be overstated. Dude is a sharpshooter. Unfortunately, his career night didn’t result in a win. He’s the clear choice for MVP.

What was the most interesting stat from the game?

Basketball analytics have loved BYU throughout the first half of the season.

They’ve shot the ball incredibly well in all of their wins. However, there is a common theme in the two losses: poor shooting.

Guys not named Trevin Knell were 4 from 30 from the three-point line.

For the game, BYU only shot 33 percent from the field.

It’s going to be hard to win games in the Big 12 when the team shoots that poorly from deep.

What was the play of the game?

Trevin Knell made a three-point shot in the second half where it felt like the ball barely touched his hands before he let it go.

Khalifa found the hot hand and Knell buried one of his nine three-point makes.

Unfortantely, Knell cooled off after sitting on the bench for an extended period of time in the second half.

When was the game lost for BYU basketball?

After going through a five-minute scoring drought midway through the second half, BYU drew a foul on a backdoor cut sending Knell to the free-throw line.

He was sent back into the game with 4:19 remaining after sitting for over six minutes.

Knell missed both free throws and the Cougar’s scoring difficulties continued. They missed 14 of their last 17 shots.

Credit the defense from the Bearcats, but it only gets harder from here in Big 12 play with the Baylor Bears up next.

You can hear Matt Baiamonte every Saturday on KSL Newsradio for Cougar Sports Saturday from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. or you can find him on Twitter here.

