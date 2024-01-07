On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Spectrum Strikes Again, No. 13 Rams Undone By Utah State’s Sixth Man

Jan 7, 2024, 7:37 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – A ranked team walking into the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum is like blood in shark-infested water. Like walking into a cobra den. Like being at the base of a mountain with avalanche cannons exploding around you. No amount of preparation can protect teams from the avalanche that is about to engulf them. We call it Spectrum Magic.

The No. 13 Colorado State Rams walked into a buzz saw Saturday night. When it was over, CSU was an ornament for the Aggie’s mantle. The next token along the path of a 13-game winning streak.

“Spectrum Magic is real,” junior guard Josh Uduje said through a toothy grin after the win. “The crowd was very present. Hearing the “left-right” chant after they had players foul out, I think that is what kickstarted our 10-0 run.”

The HURD, Utah State’s famed student section, was like a bear fresh out of hibernation and looking for something to eat. It had been more than two weeks since the Aggie faithful had gathered for a 15-point win over East Tennessee State.

From the opening tip, the USU student section was on their feet. Living and dying with each possession and blow of the whistle. After a poor first half for their Aggies, the HURD really started to settle in during the final 20 minutes with the Ram’s offense playing into the teeth of the fan base.

“Playing a team like that in that environment was crazy,” junior wing Great Osobor said after finishing with 20 points and 14 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season.

“Me and Josh (Uduje) always joke that there are three things certain in life: death, taxes, and The Hurd. They were big time for us tonight. They’re amazing, I just want to give them a shoutout and give a shoutout to everybody that came and supported us. Just keep coming and enjoy the show.”

When the final horn sounded and Utah State had secured the 77-72 win, their first over a ranked opponent since Sam Merrill’s dagger three against San Diego State in the Mountain West Tournament Championship in March 2020, all bets were off.

Thousands of fans stormed the soon-to-be-named Stew Morrill Court to celebrate with their 14-1 Aggies.

Maybe it’s a good thing the spring semester doesn’t start until Monday. Even college students need a day of rest after a win like that.

Utah State is asking fans to ‘stripe the Spectrum’ when they host the Wyoming Cowboys at the Spectrum on Tuesday, January 9. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. (MT). USU is 52-35 all-time against the Cowboys after sweeping the two-game series last season.

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

