On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Football Great Alex Smith Named To 2024 College Football Hall Of Fame

Jan 7, 2024, 9:42 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah all-time great quarterback Alex Smith has been named to the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame.

Both Smith and teammate Eric Weddle were on the ballot.

Smith becomes just the second Utah Ute to be named to the College Football Hall of Fame and the first player ever to earn the honor. (Legendary football coach Ike Armstrong is the only other Ute in the Hall of Fame.)

The full 2024 class will be released on Monday, January 8.

Alex Smith’s Prolific Football Career

It’s been nearly 20 years since Utah quarterback Alex Smith helped forever change the college football landscape making him an obvious choice for the College Football Hall of Fame.

Led by head football coach Urban Meyer, Smith was a key contributor to the Utes’ first undefeated season in 2004 that led to Utah’s first-ever New Years Six Bowl appearance in 2005.

Utah would finish that season 12-0 and earn the moniker the “Original BCS Busters” after Hawaii, Boise State, and TCU all created havoc to a system meant to keep them out.

Alex Smith’s NFL Career

Smith went on to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft to the San Francisco 49ers. Smith was considered only a two-star prospect out of high school but went on to have a long and inspiring NFL career.

Not only did Smith help to change college football, he also helped push the limits of what is possible in the NFL.

After suffering a grotesque leg injury that nearly took his life while playing for the Washington Commanders, Smith battled for two years to get back on the field.

Many thought he was crazy, but Smith eventually did make it back out onto the gridiron and helped lead the Commanders to the Playoffs in 2020. Smith’s efforts earned him NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

Smith officially retired from the NFL on April 21, 2021.

Alex Smith: A Record Holding Ute

Smith ended his college career at Utah as a first-team All-American and a Heisman Trophy Finalist in 2004.

He finished his collegiate career with 5,203 passing yards and 47 touchdowns while adding 1,072 rushing yards and 15 rushing scores.

Smith was a two-time All-Mountain West selection. Smith also earned MWC Offensive Player of the Year, National Player of the Year by Sports Illustrated and Fiesta Bowl MVP in his final season with the Utes in 2004/2005.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

To this day, Smith still ranks top-10 all-time in 16 career statistics for the Utes.

Smith was recently named to the Utah Athletics Hall of Fame in 2021 and currently sits on the advisory board for the Crimson Collective.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Spectrum Strikes Again, No. 13 Rams Undone By Utah State’s Sixth Man

The No. 13 Colorado State Rams walked into a buzz saw of Spectrum Magic. When it was over, CSU was an ornament for the Aggie's mantle.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Too Many Threes? Cold-Shooting Sinks BYU Against Cincinnati

BYU attempted 46 threes in the loss to Cincinnati.

9 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 12 BYU Basketball Questions Answered In Loss Against Cincinnati

Knell set a new career-high with 27 points going 9 for 16 from the three-point line. He missed his final three attempts of the game after sitting for over six minutes midway through the fourth quarter. 

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 12 BYU Drops Big 12 Debut To Cincinnati At Home

BYU's first impression in the Big 12 Conference is a loss on its home floor to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tech Basketball Falls To Grand Canyon Following Second-Half Run

The Utah Tech men's basketball team looked like they could upset the Grand Canyon Lopes but struggled in the second half and lost by 10.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Uduje, Osobor Lift Utah State Over No. 13 Colorado State For 13th-Straight Win

Spectrum Magic was in full force in Logan as Utah State picked up it's first win over a top-25 program in nearly three years

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Utah Football Great Alex Smith Named To 2024 College Football Hall Of Fame