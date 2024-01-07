Utah Football Great Alex Smith Named To 2024 College Football Hall Of Fame

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah all-time great quarterback Alex Smith has been named to the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame.

Both Smith and teammate Eric Weddle were on the ballot.

Smith becomes just the second Utah Ute to be named to the College Football Hall of Fame and the first player ever to earn the honor. (Legendary football coach Ike Armstrong is the only other Ute in the Hall of Fame.)

The full 2024 class will be released on Monday, January 8.

Alex Smith’s Prolific Football Career

It’s been nearly 20 years since Utah quarterback Alex Smith helped forever change the college football landscape making him an obvious choice for the College Football Hall of Fame.

Led by head football coach Urban Meyer, Smith was a key contributor to the Utes’ first undefeated season in 2004 that led to Utah’s first-ever New Years Six Bowl appearance in 2005.

Utah would finish that season 12-0 and earn the moniker the “Original BCS Busters” after Hawaii, Boise State, and TCU all created havoc to a system meant to keep them out.

Alex Smith’s NFL Career

Smith went on to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft to the San Francisco 49ers. Smith was considered only a two-star prospect out of high school but went on to have a long and inspiring NFL career.

Not only did Smith help to change college football, he also helped push the limits of what is possible in the NFL.

After suffering a grotesque leg injury that nearly took his life while playing for the Washington Commanders, Smith battled for two years to get back on the field.

Alex Smith is the Comeback Player of the Year. ▫️ Told he might die due to complications with his leg injury

▫️ His leg might be amputated

▫️ He’d never walk again

▫️ 17 surgeries

▫️ 693 days later he made his return

Many thought he was crazy, but Smith eventually did make it back out onto the gridiron and helped lead the Commanders to the Playoffs in 2020. Smith’s efforts earned him NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

Smith officially retired from the NFL on April 21, 2021.

Alex Smith: A Record Holding Ute

Smith ended his college career at Utah as a first-team All-American and a Heisman Trophy Finalist in 2004.

He finished his collegiate career with 5,203 passing yards and 47 touchdowns while adding 1,072 rushing yards and 15 rushing scores.

Smith was a two-time All-Mountain West selection. Smith also earned MWC Offensive Player of the Year, National Player of the Year by Sports Illustrated and Fiesta Bowl MVP in his final season with the Utes in 2004/2005.

To this day, Smith still ranks top-10 all-time in 16 career statistics for the Utes.

Smith was recently named to the Utah Athletics Hall of Fame in 2021 and currently sits on the advisory board for the Crimson Collective.

