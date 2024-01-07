On the Site:
Utah Women's Basketball Battling Case Of Food Poisoning Ahead Of Arizona Game

Jan 7, 2024, 12:18 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball is going to try to tough out a pretty serious case of food poisoning according to the broadcast against Arizona.

Head coach Lynne Roberts and Kennady McQueen were particularly singled out as those affected.

Both Roberts and McQueen are giving the game a go.

Utah Women’s Basketball Looking To Bounce Back

The Utah women have been on the road this week in Arizona after a tough loss to start conference play against Colorado the week before.

Utah did have a very productive outing against ASU on Friday where they won, 58-41.

Now they turn their attention to Arizona, but will have to see how things go after the team was affected by food poisoning.

Earlier in the week, head coach Lynne Roberts said she wanted to see her team show more urgency. Battling through sickness should be another good test for the Utes.

“I think the loss at Colorado got in people’s heads,” Roberts said. “We’ve got a lot- even though we are returning everybody, it doesn’t feel like it’s the same team. We’re down two starters and missing 31 points a game from Issy and G. We’ve got to play with some urgency. Our margin for error has gotten smaller. Me, just reminding them whether it’s friendly or not- get your butts moving. Like, you either want to win and cut down a net, or you don’t. Tell me now if you don’t because I’ll try to chill out. Probably not though.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

