Local Smith’s evacuated for carbon monoxide leak by firefighters shopping for groceries

SANDY — A Smith’s grocery store was evacuated on Sunday morning after a group of firefighters were grocery shopping and noticed an unusual smell of combustion.

At 9:18 a.m., a crew from the Sandy City Fire Department was grocery shopping at 10305 S. 1300 East. Sandy City public affairs said a worker at the store mentioned the smell to the firefighters and they immediately began taking readings for carbon monoxide.

The crew detected high levels of the gas and alarms began to ring. The city said 30 people were evacuated out of the building and there was no complaint of illness or injury.

The energy company arrived shortly thereafter at the store to shut down furnaces and clear exhaust vents.

Sandy City gave a statement to the press reminding Utahns of the importance to routinely check for possible leaks during the cold season. A recent trend in carbon monoxide leaks in Utah includes a church in Monroe and a preschool in Draper.

“In light of the recent gas leak incident during services at a church in Monroe, Utah,” the statement read.” This serves as a reminder of how important it is to keep vents clear and furnaces in healthy working condition this time of year. CO is odorless and can be extremely dangerous when exposure levels are high and lengthy.”