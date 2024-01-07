Saints WR Rashid Shaheed Scores Fifth Touchdown Of NFL Season

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Weber State wide receiver Rashid Shaheed came down with a big catch for a 39-yard touchdown during the Week 18 NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons.

Rashid Shaheed shows off deep threat ability

The Saints hosted the Falcons at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7.

With 8:54 remaining in the third quarter, Saints quarterback Derek Carr unloaded a deep pass into the back of the end zone. Shaheed collected the ball for a 39-yard touchdown to push New Orleans’ lead to 31-17.

Shaheed’s score capped a five-play, 80-yard touchdown that took 2:41.

Following the score, Shaheed had three receptions for 65 yards and one touchdown.

The former Wildcat entered the contest having recorded 43 receptions for 654 yards and four touchdowns this season.

The Saints came into the game with an 8-8 record.

About Rashid Shaheed

Shaheed signed with the Saints in April 2022 after he wasn’t selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The former Wildcat reportedly received one of the top contracts for an undrafted player this season.

According to Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star, Shaheed signed a deal with the Saints that included the sixth-highest amount of guaranteed money for a UDFA signing in 2022. FCS Analyst Sam Herder reported that Shaheed’s contract featured a guaranteed base salary of $207,000 and a signing bonus of $15,000.

The San Diego, CA native finished his Weber State career as the FCS all-time leader in kickoff return touchdowns (seven). In 53 games with the Wildcats, Shaheed set the Weber State record for kickoff return average at 29.1 yards per return. As a senior, Shaheed was named an FCS First Team All-American as both a kick returner and punt returner. Shaheed is the only Weber State Wildcat to be named as an All-American four different times.

As a rookie last season, Shaheed recorded 28 receptions for 488 yards and two touchdowns. He also had four rushes for 57 yards and a touchdown. In the return game, Shaheed had over 500 total yards on kickoffs and punts.

The Saints posted a 7-10 record in 2022.

