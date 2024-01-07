Saints RB Jamaal Williams Finds Paydirt For First Time This Season

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars running back Jamaal Williams broke across the goal line for the first time this season late in the New Orleans Saints’ Week 18 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Saints hosted the Falcons at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7.

With 1:10 left to play in the fourth quarter, Williams powered his way into the end zone for a one-yard touchdown run, his first score of the 2023 NFL season. Williams’ touchdown rush stretched the Saints’ lead to 48-17.

The touchdown capped a one-play, one-yard drive that took three seconds.

Williams entered the game having run for 280 yards on 92 carries this season. He’d also recorded 15 receptions for 54 yards.

The Saints won the game by a score of 48-17. With the win, the Saints improved their record to 9-8.

New Orleans will await the rest of Sunday afternoon’s results to find out if the Saints will play in the postseason.

About Jamaal Williams

Before his time in the NFL, Williams was a star at BYU. He finished his time in Provo as the Cougars’ all-time leading rusher in both career and single-yard yards.

During his time at BYU (2012-14, 2016), Williams ran the ball 726 times for 3,901 yards and 35 touchdowns. He also had 60 receptions for 567 yards and a touchdown. Williams only lost two fumbles during his college career.

Following his time at BYU, the Southern California native was selected by the Green Bay Packers during the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He played the first four seasons of his professional career with the Packers before signing with the Lions in 2021.

Last season, Williams ran for 1,066 yards and 17 touchdowns. It was his first 1,000-yard season in the NFL. With his 17 touchdowns, Williams became the Detroit Lions’ single-season touchdown rushing leader, passing the legendary Barry Sanders.

Williams helped the Lions to a 9-8 record in his second and final season in Detroit.

The running back signed with the Saints in March 2023.

During his first six seasons in the league, the former BYU star has run for 3,652 yards and 30 touchdowns. He’s also recorded 1,191 receiving yards and eight touchdowns out of the backfield.

