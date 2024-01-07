Utah Utes Women’s Basketball Fall To Arizona Wildcats In Overtime

SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 15 Utah women’s basketball team wrapped up their Arizona road tour against the Arizona Wildcats Sunday afternoon.

Utah had a very productive night against ASU on Friday that resulted in a bounce-back win after falling short against No. 5 Colorado on the road the week before.

Despite battling a team-wide case of food poisoning, the Utes went into the half with a 37-36 lead over the Wildcats after battling back and forth.

At the end of regulation, the Utes and Wildcats were tied 65-65 before Arizona won the game 71-70 in overtime.

Final Score Utah – 70

Looking Ahead At The Utah Women’s Basketball Schedule

The Utes will be back home in the Huntsman Center next week hosting No. 8 Stanford on Friday, January 12 with a 6:00 pm MT tip and Cal on Sunday, January 14 at 12:00 pm MT.

Both games can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

Utah Women Stats Leaders Vs. Arizona

Scoring Leader: Alissa Pili – 18 points

Rebound Leader: Ines Vieira – 8 rebounds

Assists Leader: Ines Vieira – 5 assists

Pili was 4-9 from the paint, and 1-3 from the three, and 9-10 from the line to earn her team-high 18 points. Pili also added five rebounds and two blocks to Utah’s efforts.

Kennady McQueen came in second in scoring with 16 points going 6-12 from the field and 4-10 from the three. McQueen was also good for six rebounds and three steals against the Wildcats.

Jenna Johnson was Utah’s third scorer with 13 points while Dasia Young rounded out the Utes’ top scorers with 12 points.

Noteworthy Women’s Basketball Team Stats Vs. Arizona

The Utah women did not have their best shooting day against Arizona collectively going 38% from the field, 31% from the three, and 68% from their trips to the line.

Utah was also turnover-prone losing the ball 17 times that resulted in 23 Wildcat points.

