Utah Utes Pick Up Defensive Back Transfer From Michigan

Jan 7, 2024, 2:57 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football picked up a defensive back transfer from Michigan Sunday afternoon per 247Sports.

Cameron Calhoun is set to join the Utes for the 2024 season after spending only one year with the National Championship-bound Wolverines.

After several defensive backs either transferred or declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, Calhoun provides some versatility to the Utes who could use him as either a safety or cornerback.

Calhoun played in just four games for Michigan his freshman year allowing him to redshirt. This means the talented DB has four years of eligibility left.

More On Cameron Calhoun

Calhoun brings good size to the Utah defensive back group standing at 6′ even and 173 lbs.

As mentioned above, Calhoun provides some versatility and flexibility to the Utes as an athlete that can play both cornerback on the outside or be moved inside to play safety.

Utah needs both after Sione Vaki, Cole Bishop, and Miles Battle declared for the NFL Draft and JaTravis Broughton transferred to TCU.

As a high school prospect, Calhoun was ranked a four-star recruit, but has yet to be evaluated as a transfer.

Still, Utah has a good reputation for finding top-notch talent and turning them into NFL talent, particularly on the defensive-side of the ball.

Calhoun will be joining fellow transfers in running back Anthony Woods, tight end Carsen Ryan, cornerback Kenan Johnson, defensive ends John Henry Daley and Kanious Vaughn in 2024.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

Utah Utes Pick Up Defensive Back Transfer From Michigan