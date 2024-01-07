Provo woman arrested in connection to shooting death of her husband

PROVO — The Provo Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night that left one person dead.

The incident occurred around 7:42 p.m. in northwest Provo. Police say the shooting involved a married couple.

When police arrived on scene, they found the victim, Corry Fausett, deceased.

The suspect, Melissa Johnson-Fausett, was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of one count of homicide.

Police say there is no other threat to the community. Because the investigation is ongoing, police say no other details are available.