Chargers DB Alohi Gilman Grabs Interception In Season Finale

Jan 7, 2024, 4:14 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Orem High standout Alohi Gilman picked off a pass for his second interception this season during the Week 18 NFL game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Alohi Gilman hauls in interception in Week 18

The Chargers hosted the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, January 7.

With 1:36 left to play in the first half, Chiefs quarterback Blaine Gabbert attempted a pass to Mecole Hardman before Gilman picked off the Kansas City backup. Gilman returned the interception for no gain at the Los Angeles 12-yard line.

The turnover ended a six-play, 23-yard drive by Kansas City.

The Chargers trailed the Chiefs at halftime, 10-6.

During the first two quarters, Gilman recorded two total tackles, one solo tackle, two pass breakups, and one interception.

Gilman came into the game having recorded 70 total tackles, 48 solo tackles, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception, and eight pass breakups.

Los Angeles’ game against Kansas City is broadcast on CBS and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Alohi Gilman

Before his NFL career, Gilman played high school football for the Orem Tigers in Orem, Utah, and Kahuku High School in Laie, Hawaii.

Gilman attended Notre Dame and played for the Fighting Irish after high school.

During his time in South Bend, the safety played in 26 games for the Irish. He recorded 169 total tackles, 91 solo tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, three interceptions, six forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

After his college career, the Chargers picked the former Tigers and Irish safety with the 186th overall pick during the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Gilman has played for the Chargers for all four seasons of his professional career.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Threads (@kyleirelandksl), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl). and X (@kyleireland).

