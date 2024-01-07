Jordan Love Leads Packers To Win Over Bears, Playoff Berth

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love posted a near-perfect performance and led the Green Bay Packers to a regular season victory over the Chicago Bears, which clinched his team a playoff berth.

Jordan Love leads Packers to win in Week 18

The Packers hosted the Bears at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Sunday, January 7.

Love tossed a pair of touchdown passes in an efficient performance to cap his first regular season as Green Bay’s QB1.

The former USU standout threw his first touchdown pass on a 10-yard strike to Dontayvion Wicks to give the Packers a 7-3 lead with 7:20 remaining in the first half.

Love’s second touchdown was another throw to Wicks. The duo linked up for a 12-yard touchdown with 9:47 to go in the third quarter. The score stretched Green Bay’s lead to 14-6.

The Packers held off the Bears for a 17-9 victory.

Love ended the afternoon 27/32 passing for 316 yards and two touchdowns. He posted a passer rating of 128.6.

The former Aggie came into the contest having thrown for 3,843 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions this season. He’d also run the ball 47 times for 248 yards and four touchdowns.

With the win, the Packers improved their record to 9-8 this season and a second-place finish in the NFC North.

Green Bay’s postseason opener will be during Super Wild Card Weekend on January 13, 14 or 15.

About Jordan Love

Before his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Since then, Love has played sparingly while backing up Rodgers. During Love’s first two seasons in Green Bay, the young quarterback watched Rodgers win back-to-back NFL MVP awards.

Love was inactive for every game of his rookie campaign. However, in 2021 and 2022, the signal-caller saw his first playing time, including a start against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Although Love’s in-game experience has been limited, he’s shown flashes of the potential that made him a first-round pick. He, like Rodgers with Brett Favre, had the chance to sit behind an all-time great and watch how the quarterback position is played at the highest level. Love patiently waited for his opportunity to start.

In April, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. Green Bay also inked Love to a new deal. The former Aggie signed a contract extension that keeps him tied to the Packers for the next two seasons. The new deal let Green Bay keep Love an additional season without having to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

Now as QB1, the Packers have the chance to see Love as a starter without Rodgers in Green Bay. The opportunity will allow Green Bay to evaluate Love in a greater role before deciding on a longer-term deal.

Before the 2023 season, Love had thrown for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games played.

