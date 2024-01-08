SLCPD investigating a burglary in the East Liberty Park neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY — Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department are investigating a residential burglary that occurred Sunday in the East Liberty Park neighborhood.

Police say the incident occurred in the area of 1400 S. Lincoln Street just after 3:30 p.m.

Officers were initially informed that the suspect had a weapon.

As officers arrived, however, they found a “dynamic situation,” according to a SLCPD news release. The release states that several people were exiting the apartment.

“By the time officers arrived, the suspect had entered the apartment and began barricading himself,” the news release stated.

At roughly 3:50 p.m., the suspect came out of the apartment and was taken into custody for questioning.

Police say they are uncertain if a weapon was involved.

Through their investigation, police say the suspect knew the individuals inside the apartment, but was unwelcome.

SLCPD says there is no danger to the public.