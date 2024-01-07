Local Players Post Historic Performances In Final Week Of Regular Season
Jan 7, 2024, 9:56 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah performed during the 18th and final week of the 2023 NFL regular season.
#LocalsInTheNFL Week 18 Recap
Former Utah Utes
Brian Johnson – Offensive Coordinator – Philadelphia Eagles (11-6)
The former Utah quarterback and the Eagles suffered a 27-10 loss to the New York Giants.
Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Super Wild Card Weekend @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, January 15 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+
Leki Fotu – Defensive Tackle – Arizona Cardinals (4-13)
The former Utah defensive lineman had three tackles in Arizona’s 21-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention
Clark Phillips III – Cornerback – Atlanta Falcons (7-10)
The former Utah defensive back had six total tackles, five solo tackles, and one pass breakup in Atlanta’s 48-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention
Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens (13-4)
The former Utah quarterback was 15/28 passing for 146 yards and one touchdown in Baltimore’s 17-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, January 6. Huntley also carried the ball eight times for 40 yards.
Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Divisional Round vs. TBD on January 20/21 at TBD on TBD
.@_SNOOP1 threw a touchdown pass in his first start of the season. 💪#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #RavensFlock #PITvsBAL #GoUtes https://t.co/if2tPPVgAS
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) January 7, 2024
Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens (13-4)
The former Utah defensive back had nine total tackles, three solo tackles, and one pass breakup in Baltimore’s 17-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, January 6.
Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Divisional Round vs. TBD on January 20/21 at TBD on TBD
Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills (11-6)
The former Utah tight end had seven receptions for 84 yards in Buffalo’s 21-14 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.
Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Super Wild Card Weekend vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, January 14 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Jaylon Johnson – Cornerback – Chicago Bears (7-10)
The former Utah defensive back was inactive for Chicago’s 17-9 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention
Mohamoud Diabate – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (11-6)
The former Utah linebacker had one tackle in Cleveland’s 31-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Super Wild Card Weekend @ Houston Texans on Saturday, January 13 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV
Garett Bolles – Offensive Lineman – Denver Broncos (8-9)
The former Utah offensive lineman and the Broncos suffered a 27-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention
Matt Gay – Kicker – Indianapolis Colts (9-8)
The former Utah kicker was 3/4 on field goals in Indianapolis’ 23-19 loss to the Houston Texans on Saturday, January 6.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention
On the board first. pic.twitter.com/XNba3FJkRf
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 7, 2024
Zack Moss – Running Back – Indianapolis Colts (9-8)
The former Utah running back had six carries for 30 yards in Indianapolis’ 23-19 loss to the Houston Texans on Saturday, January 6.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention
Devin Lloyd – Linebacker – Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)
The former Utah linebacker had six total tackles, four solo tackles, and a quarterback hit in Jacksonville’s 28-20 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention
Nephi Sewell – Linebacker – New Orleans Saints (9-8)
The former Utah linebacker and the Saints beat the Atlanta Falcons, 48-17.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention
Britain Covey – Wide Receiver – Philadelphia Eagles (11-6)
The former Utah wide receiver had three receptions for 35 yards and returned one punt for eight yards in Philadelphia’s 27-10 loss to the New York Giants.
Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Super Wild Card Weekend @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, January 15 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+
Eric Rowe – Safety – Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)
The former Utah defensive back had 12 total tackles, 10 solo tackles, one pass breakup, and one forced fumble in Pittsburgh’s 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, January 6.
Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Super Wild Card Weekend @ Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 14 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
.@TheEricRowe came up with a big play for the @steelers. 🥊🙌🏈#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #HereWeGo #PITvsBAL #GoUtes https://t.co/6xrONJmcSd
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) January 7, 2024
Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers (12-5)
The former Utah punter punted the ball three times with an average of 48.0 yards per kick in San Francisco’s 21-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Divisional Round vs. TBD on January 20/21 at TBD on TBD
Cody Barton – Linebacker – Washington Commanders (4-13)
The former Utah linebacker had eight total tackles and four solo tackles in Washington’s 38-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention
Terrell Burgess – Safety – Washington Commanders (4-13)
The former Utah safety had 10 total tackles and eight solo tackles in Washington’s 38-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention
Practice Squad
- Jackson Barton – Offensive Lineman – Arizona Cardinals (4-13)
- Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention
- Cole Fotheringham – Tight End – Las Vegas Raiders (8-9)
- Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention
Injured Reserve
- Tim Patrick – Wide Receiver – Denver Broncos (8-9)
- Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention
- Julian Blackmon – Safety – Indianapolis Colts (9-8)
- Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention
- Bradlee Anae – Defensive Lineman – New York Jets (6-10)
- Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention
- Braeden Daniels – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (4-13)
- Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention
Former BYU Cougars
Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)
The former BYU offensive lineman and graduate assistant led the Chiefs to a 13-12 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Super Wild Card Weekend vs. Miami Dolphins on Saturday, January 13 at 6 p.m. (MT) on Peacock
Tyler Allgeier – Running Back – Atlanta Falcons (7-10)
The former BYU running back had six carries for 24 yards in Atlanta’s 48-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Allgeier also had three receptions for 10 yards.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention
Kyle Van Noy – Linebacker – Baltimore Ravens (13-4)
The former BYU linebacker had two tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble in Baltimore’s 17-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, January 6.
Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Divisional Round vs. TBD on January 20/21 at TBD on TBD
.@KVN_03 keeps doing KVN things for the @Ravens.#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #RavensFlock #PITvsBAL #BYUFOOTBALL https://t.co/fMJQ4Bx1PX
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) January 6, 2024
Sione Takitaki – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (11-6)
The former BYU linebacker did not play in Cleveland’s 31-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Super Wild Card Weekend @ Houston Texans on Saturday, January 13 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV
Zayne Anderson – Safety – Green Bay Packers (9-8)
The former BYU defensive back had one tackle in Green Bay’s 17-9 win over the Chicago Bears.
Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Super Wild Card Weekend @ Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, January 14 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Blake Freeland – Offensive Lineman – Indianapolis Colts (9-8)
The former BYU offensive lineman and the Colts suffered a 23-19 loss to the Houston Texans on Saturday, January 6.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention
Michael Davis – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (5-12)
The former BYU defensive back and the Chargers suffered a 13-12 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention
Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams (10-7)
The former BYU wide receiver had four receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown in Los Angeles’ 21-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Super Wild Card Weekend @ Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 14 at 6 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV
Chris Brooks – Running Back – Miami Dolphins (11-6)
The former BYU running back and the Dolphins suffered a 21-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football.
Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Super Wild Card Weekend @ Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, January 13 at 6 p.m. (MT) on Peacock
Jaren Hall – Quarterback – Minnesota Vikings (7-10)
The former BYU quarterback was inactive for Minnesota’s 30-20 loss to the Detroit Lions.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention
Khyris Tonga – Defensive Tackle – Minnesota Vikings (7-10)
The former BYU defensive lineman had two tackles, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit in Minnesota’s 30-20 loss to the Detroit Lions.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention
Taysom Hill – Quarterback – New Orleans Saints (9-8)
The former BYU quarterback had six carries for 51 yards and four receptions for 28 yards in New Orleans’ 48-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention
Jamaal Williams – Running Back – New Orleans Saints (9-8)
The former BYU running back had 14 carries for 26 yards and a touchdown in New Orleans’ 48-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Williams also had three receptions for eight yards.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention
.@jswaggdaddy found the end zone for the first time this season in the @Saints‘ regular season finale. 🤙#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #Saints #ATLvsNO #BYUFOOTBALL https://t.co/vpAUJlVFZc
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) January 7, 2024
Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (12-5)
The former BYU linebacker did not play in San Francisco’s 21-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Divisional Round vs. TBD on January 20/21 at TBD on TBD
Practice Squad
- Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)
- Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Super Wild Card Weekend vs. Miami Dolphins on Saturday, January 13 at 6 p.m. (MT) on Peacock
- Chris Wilcox – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (5-12)
- Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention
- Daniel Sorensen – Safety – New Orleans Saints (9-8)
- Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention
- Kaleb Hayes – Cornerback – New York Giants (6-11)
- Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention
- D’Angelo Mandell – Cornerback – Washington Commanders (4-13)
- Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention
Injured Reserve
- Brady Christensen – Offensive Lineman – Carolina Panthers (2-15)
- Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention
- Zach Wilson – Quarterback – New York Jets (6-10)
- Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention
- Dax Milne – Wide Receiver – Washington Commanders (4-13)
- Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention
Former @BYUfootball star Zach Wilson will end his third @NFL season on injured reserve.#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #TakeFlight #BYUFOOTBALL https://t.co/chzUP33WCg
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) January 6, 2024
Former Utah State Aggies
Patrick Scales – Long Snapper – Chicago Bears (7-10)
The former Utah State long snapper and the Bears suffered a 17-9 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention
Jalen Davis – Cornerback – Cincinnati Bengals (9-8)
The former Utah State defensive back had two total tackles and one solo tackle in Cincinnati’s 31-14 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention
Jordan Love – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers (9-8)
The former Utah State quarterback was 27/32 passing for 316 yards and two touchdowns in Green Bay’s 17-9 win over the Chicago Bears. Love also ran the ball three times for a loss of one yard. Love also lost one fumble.
Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Super Wild Card Weekend @ Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, January 14 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Former @USUFootball standout @jordan3love leads the @packers to the postseason in his first season as QB1. 💚💛#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #GoPackGo #CHIvsGB #AggiesAllTheWay https://t.co/SGnNll4qLP
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) January 8, 2024
Nick Vigil – Linebacker – Minnesota Vikings (7-10)
The former Utah State linebacker had one tackle in Minnesota’s 30-20 loss to the Detroit Lions.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention
Bobby Wagner – Linebacker – Seattle Seahawks (9-8)
The former Utah State linebacker had 15 total tackles and four solo tackles in Seattle’s 21-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention
Deven Thompkins – Wide Receiver – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8)
The former Utah State wide receiver had one reception for one yard in Tampa Bay’s 9-0 win over the Carolina Panthers.
Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Super Wild Card Weekend vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, January 15 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+
Tyler Larsen – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (4-13)
The former Utah State offensive lineman and the Commanders suffered a 38-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention
Practice Squad
- Derek Wright – Wide Receiver – Carolina Panthers (2-15)
- Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention
- Dallin Leavitt – Safety – Denver Broncos (8-9)
- Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention
Former Weber State Wildcats
Taron Johnson – Cornerback – Buffalo Bills (11-6)
The former Weber State defensive back had nine total tackles, four solo tackles, and one tackle for loss in Buffalo’s 21-14 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.
Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Super Wild Card Weekend vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, January 14 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Jonah Williams – Defensive End – Los Angeles Rams (10-7)
The former Weber State defensive lineman had four total tackles and one solo tackle in Los Angeles’ 21-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Super Wild Card Weekend @ Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 14 at 6 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV
Rashid Shaheed – Wide Receiver – New Orleans Saints (9-8)
The former Weber State wide receiver had three receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown in New Orleans’ 48-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Shaheed also returned two punts for 18 yards.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention
🖐️ touchdowns for former @weberstatefb standout @RashidShaheed this season.#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #Saints #ATLvsNO #WeAreWeber https://t.co/UCsdVbzpZ9
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) January 7, 2024
Sua Opeta – Offensive Lineman – Philadelphia Eagles (11-6)
The former Weber State offensive lineman and the Eagles suffered a 27-10 loss to the New York Giants.
Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Super Wild Card Weekend @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, January 15 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+
Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds
Miles Killebrew – Safety – Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)
The former Southern Utah defensive back had four total tackles, three solo tackles, and one quarterback hit in Pittsburgh’s 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, January 6.
Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Super Wild Card Weekend @ Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 14 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Braxton Jones – Offensive Lineman – Chicago Bears (7-10)
The former Southern Utah offensive lineman and the Bears suffered a 17-9 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention
Former High School Standouts
Kaden Elliss – Linebacker – Atlanta Falcons (Judge Memorial/Idaho) (7-10)
The former Judge Memorial standout had three total tackles and two solo tackles in Atlanta’s 48-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention
Noah Sewell – Linebacker – Chicago Bears (Orem/Oregon) (7-10)
The former Orem standout and the Bears suffered a 17-9 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention
Jay Tufele – Defensive Tackle – Cincinnati Bengals (Bingham/USC) (9-8)
The former Bingham standout had two total tackles in Cincinnati’s 31-14 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention
Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – Cleveland Browns (East/Baylor) (11-6)
The former East standout had one quarterback hit in Cleveland’s 31-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Super Wild Card Weekend @ Houston Texans on Saturday, January 13 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV
Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon) (12-5)
The former Desert Hills standout and the Lions beat the Minnesota Vikings, 30-20.
Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Super Wild Card Weekend vs. Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, January 14 at 6 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV
Dalton Schultz – Tight End – Houston Texans (Bingham/Stanford) (10-7)
The former Bingham standout had five receptions for 42 yards in Houston’s 23-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, January 6.
Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Super Wild Cards Weekend vs. Cleveland Browns on Saturday, January 13 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV
Andre James – Offensive Lineman – Las Vegas Raiders (Herriman/UCLA) (8-9)
The former Herriman standout and the Raiders beat the Denver Broncos, 27-14.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention
Alohi Gilman – Safety – Los Angeles Chargers (Orem/Notre Dame) (5-12)
The former Orem standout had three total tackles, two solo tackles, two pass breakups, and an interception in Los Angeles’ 13-12 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention
⚡️⚡️⚡️#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #BoltUp #KCvsLAC https://t.co/iOrMVayO54
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) January 7, 2024
Jaylen Warren – Running Back – Pittsburgh Steelers (East/Snow/Oklahoma State) (10-7)
The former East and Snow College standout had nine carries for 33 yards and five receptions for 17 yards in Pittsburgh’s 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, January 6. Warren also lost one fumble.
Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Super Wild Card Weekend @ Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 14 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Practice Squad
- Simi Fehoko – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Chargers (Brighton/Stanford) (5-12)
- Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention
Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP)
- Bryan Mone – Defensive Tackle – Seattle Seahawks (Highland/Michigan) (9-8)
- Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention
Injured Reserve
- Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus/Alabama) (12-5)
- Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Divisional Round vs. TBD on January 20/21 at TBD on TBD
Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Threads (@kyleirelandksl), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl). and X (@kyleireland).
