Local Players Post Historic Performances In Final Week Of Regular Season

SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah performed during the 18th and final week of the 2023 NFL regular season.

#LocalsInTheNFL Week 18 Recap

Former Utah Utes

Brian Johnson – Offensive Coordinator – Philadelphia Eagles (11-6)

The former Utah quarterback and the Eagles suffered a 27-10 loss to the New York Giants.

Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Super Wild Card Weekend @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, January 15 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+

Leki Fotu – Defensive Tackle – Arizona Cardinals (4-13)

The former Utah defensive lineman had three tackles in Arizona’s 21-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Clark Phillips III – Cornerback – Atlanta Falcons (7-10)

The former Utah defensive back had six total tackles, five solo tackles, and one pass breakup in Atlanta’s 48-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens (13-4)

The former Utah quarterback was 15/28 passing for 146 yards and one touchdown in Baltimore’s 17-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, January 6. Huntley also carried the ball eight times for 40 yards.

Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Divisional Round vs. TBD on January 20/21 at TBD on TBD

Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens (13-4)

The former Utah defensive back had nine total tackles, three solo tackles, and one pass breakup in Baltimore’s 17-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, January 6.

Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Divisional Round vs. TBD on January 20/21 at TBD on TBD

Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills (11-6)

The former Utah tight end had seven receptions for 84 yards in Buffalo’s 21-14 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Super Wild Card Weekend vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, January 14 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Jaylon Johnson – Cornerback – Chicago Bears (7-10)

The former Utah defensive back was inactive for Chicago’s 17-9 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Mohamoud Diabate – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (11-6)

The former Utah linebacker had one tackle in Cleveland’s 31-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Super Wild Card Weekend @ Houston Texans on Saturday, January 13 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Garett Bolles – Offensive Lineman – Denver Broncos (8-9)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Broncos suffered a 27-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Matt Gay – Kicker – Indianapolis Colts (9-8)

The former Utah kicker was 3/4 on field goals in Indianapolis’ 23-19 loss to the Houston Texans on Saturday, January 6.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Zack Moss – Running Back – Indianapolis Colts (9-8)

The former Utah running back had six carries for 30 yards in Indianapolis’ 23-19 loss to the Houston Texans on Saturday, January 6.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Devin Lloyd – Linebacker – Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)

The former Utah linebacker had six total tackles, four solo tackles, and a quarterback hit in Jacksonville’s 28-20 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Nephi Sewell – Linebacker – New Orleans Saints (9-8)

The former Utah linebacker and the Saints beat the Atlanta Falcons, 48-17.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Britain Covey – Wide Receiver – Philadelphia Eagles (11-6)

The former Utah wide receiver had three receptions for 35 yards and returned one punt for eight yards in Philadelphia’s 27-10 loss to the New York Giants.

Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Super Wild Card Weekend @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, January 15 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+

Eric Rowe – Safety – Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)

The former Utah defensive back had 12 total tackles, 10 solo tackles, one pass breakup, and one forced fumble in Pittsburgh’s 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, January 6.

Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Super Wild Card Weekend @ Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 14 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers (12-5)

The former Utah punter punted the ball three times with an average of 48.0 yards per kick in San Francisco’s 21-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Divisional Round vs. TBD on January 20/21 at TBD on TBD

Cody Barton – Linebacker – Washington Commanders (4-13)

The former Utah linebacker had eight total tackles and four solo tackles in Washington’s 38-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Terrell Burgess – Safety – Washington Commanders (4-13)

The former Utah safety had 10 total tackles and eight solo tackles in Washington’s 38-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Practice Squad

Jackson Barton – Offensive Lineman – Arizona Cardinals (4-13) Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Cole Fotheringham – Tight End – Las Vegas Raiders (8-9) Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention



Injured Reserve

Tim Patrick – Wide Receiver – Denver Broncos (8-9) Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Julian Blackmon – Safety – Indianapolis Colts (9-8) Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Bradlee Anae – Defensive Lineman – New York Jets (6-10) Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Braeden Daniels – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (4-13) Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention



Former BYU Cougars

Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)

The former BYU offensive lineman and graduate assistant led the Chiefs to a 13-12 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Super Wild Card Weekend vs. Miami Dolphins on Saturday, January 13 at 6 p.m. (MT) on Peacock

Tyler Allgeier – Running Back – Atlanta Falcons (7-10)

The former BYU running back had six carries for 24 yards in Atlanta’s 48-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Allgeier also had three receptions for 10 yards.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Kyle Van Noy – Linebacker – Baltimore Ravens (13-4)

The former BYU linebacker had two tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble in Baltimore’s 17-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, January 6.

Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Divisional Round vs. TBD on January 20/21 at TBD on TBD

Sione Takitaki – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (11-6)

The former BYU linebacker did not play in Cleveland’s 31-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Super Wild Card Weekend @ Houston Texans on Saturday, January 13 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Zayne Anderson – Safety – Green Bay Packers (9-8)

The former BYU defensive back had one tackle in Green Bay’s 17-9 win over the Chicago Bears.

Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Super Wild Card Weekend @ Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, January 14 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Blake Freeland – Offensive Lineman – Indianapolis Colts (9-8)

The former BYU offensive lineman and the Colts suffered a 23-19 loss to the Houston Texans on Saturday, January 6.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Michael Davis – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (5-12)

The former BYU defensive back and the Chargers suffered a 13-12 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams (10-7)

The former BYU wide receiver had four receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown in Los Angeles’ 21-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Super Wild Card Weekend @ Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 14 at 6 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Chris Brooks – Running Back – Miami Dolphins (11-6)

The former BYU running back and the Dolphins suffered a 21-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football.

Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Super Wild Card Weekend @ Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, January 13 at 6 p.m. (MT) on Peacock

Jaren Hall – Quarterback – Minnesota Vikings (7-10)

The former BYU quarterback was inactive for Minnesota’s 30-20 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Khyris Tonga – Defensive Tackle – Minnesota Vikings (7-10)

The former BYU defensive lineman had two tackles, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit in Minnesota’s 30-20 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Taysom Hill – Quarterback – New Orleans Saints (9-8)

The former BYU quarterback had six carries for 51 yards and four receptions for 28 yards in New Orleans’ 48-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Jamaal Williams – Running Back – New Orleans Saints (9-8)

The former BYU running back had 14 carries for 26 yards and a touchdown in New Orleans’ 48-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Williams also had three receptions for eight yards.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (12-5)

The former BYU linebacker did not play in San Francisco’s 21-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Divisional Round vs. TBD on January 20/21 at TBD on TBD

Practice Squad

Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (11-6) Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Super Wild Card Weekend vs. Miami Dolphins on Saturday, January 13 at 6 p.m. (MT) on Peacock

Chris Wilcox – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (5-12) Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Daniel Sorensen – Safety – New Orleans Saints (9-8) Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Kaleb Hayes – Cornerback – New York Giants (6-11) Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention

D’Angelo Mandell – Cornerback – Washington Commanders (4-13) Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention



Injured Reserve

Brady Christensen – Offensive Lineman – Carolina Panthers (2-15) Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Zach Wilson – Quarterback – New York Jets (6-10) Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Dax Milne – Wide Receiver – Washington Commanders (4-13) Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention



Former Utah State Aggies

Patrick Scales – Long Snapper – Chicago Bears (7-10)

The former Utah State long snapper and the Bears suffered a 17-9 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Jalen Davis – Cornerback – Cincinnati Bengals (9-8)

The former Utah State defensive back had two total tackles and one solo tackle in Cincinnati’s 31-14 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Jordan Love – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers (9-8)

The former Utah State quarterback was 27/32 passing for 316 yards and two touchdowns in Green Bay’s 17-9 win over the Chicago Bears. Love also ran the ball three times for a loss of one yard. Love also lost one fumble.

Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Super Wild Card Weekend @ Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, January 14 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Nick Vigil – Linebacker – Minnesota Vikings (7-10)

The former Utah State linebacker had one tackle in Minnesota’s 30-20 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Bobby Wagner – Linebacker – Seattle Seahawks (9-8)

The former Utah State linebacker had 15 total tackles and four solo tackles in Seattle’s 21-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Deven Thompkins – Wide Receiver – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8)

The former Utah State wide receiver had one reception for one yard in Tampa Bay’s 9-0 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Super Wild Card Weekend vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, January 15 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+

Tyler Larsen – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (4-13)

The former Utah State offensive lineman and the Commanders suffered a 38-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Practice Squad

Derek Wright – Wide Receiver – Carolina Panthers (2-15) Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Dallin Leavitt – Safety – Denver Broncos (8-9) Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention



Former Weber State Wildcats

Taron Johnson – Cornerback – Buffalo Bills (11-6)

The former Weber State defensive back had nine total tackles, four solo tackles, and one tackle for loss in Buffalo’s 21-14 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Super Wild Card Weekend vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, January 14 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Jonah Williams – Defensive End – Los Angeles Rams (10-7)

The former Weber State defensive lineman had four total tackles and one solo tackle in Los Angeles’ 21-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Super Wild Card Weekend @ Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 14 at 6 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Rashid Shaheed – Wide Receiver – New Orleans Saints (9-8)

The former Weber State wide receiver had three receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown in New Orleans’ 48-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Shaheed also returned two punts for 18 yards.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Sua Opeta – Offensive Lineman – Philadelphia Eagles (11-6)

The former Weber State offensive lineman and the Eagles suffered a 27-10 loss to the New York Giants.

Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Super Wild Card Weekend @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, January 15 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Miles Killebrew – Safety – Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)

The former Southern Utah defensive back had four total tackles, three solo tackles, and one quarterback hit in Pittsburgh’s 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, January 6.

Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Super Wild Card Weekend @ Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 14 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Braxton Jones – Offensive Lineman – Chicago Bears (7-10)

The former Southern Utah offensive lineman and the Bears suffered a 17-9 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Former High School Standouts

Kaden Elliss – Linebacker – Atlanta Falcons (Judge Memorial/Idaho) (7-10)

The former Judge Memorial standout had three total tackles and two solo tackles in Atlanta’s 48-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Noah Sewell – Linebacker – Chicago Bears (Orem/Oregon) (7-10)

The former Orem standout and the Bears suffered a 17-9 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Jay Tufele – Defensive Tackle – Cincinnati Bengals (Bingham/USC) (9-8)

The former Bingham standout had two total tackles in Cincinnati’s 31-14 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – Cleveland Browns (East/Baylor) (11-6)

The former East standout had one quarterback hit in Cleveland’s 31-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Super Wild Card Weekend @ Houston Texans on Saturday, January 13 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon) (12-5)

The former Desert Hills standout and the Lions beat the Minnesota Vikings, 30-20.

Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Super Wild Card Weekend vs. Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, January 14 at 6 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Dalton Schultz – Tight End – Houston Texans (Bingham/Stanford) (10-7)

The former Bingham standout had five receptions for 42 yards in Houston’s 23-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, January 6.

Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Super Wild Cards Weekend vs. Cleveland Browns on Saturday, January 13 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Andre James – Offensive Lineman – Las Vegas Raiders (Herriman/UCLA) (8-9)

The former Herriman standout and the Raiders beat the Denver Broncos, 27-14.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Alohi Gilman – Safety – Los Angeles Chargers (Orem/Notre Dame) (5-12)

The former Orem standout had three total tackles, two solo tackles, two pass breakups, and an interception in Los Angeles’ 13-12 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Jaylen Warren – Running Back – Pittsburgh Steelers (East/Snow/Oklahoma State) (10-7)

The former East and Snow College standout had nine carries for 33 yards and five receptions for 17 yards in Pittsburgh’s 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, January 6. Warren also lost one fumble.

Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Super Wild Card Weekend @ Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 14 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Practice Squad

Simi Fehoko – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Chargers (Brighton/Stanford) (5-12) Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention



Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP)

Bryan Mone – Defensive Tackle – Seattle Seahawks (Highland/Michigan) (9-8) Next Game: None – Eliminated from Playoff Contention



Injured Reserve

Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus/Alabama) (12-5) Next Game: NFL Playoffs – Divisional Round vs. TBD on January 20/21 at TBD on TBD



