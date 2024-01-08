On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Defendant who attacked judge in wild courtroom video will face her again in Las Vegas

Jan 8, 2024, 8:01 AM

In this image from video provided by the Clark County District Court, a defendant identified by cou...

In this image from video provided by the Clark County District Court, a defendant identified by court officials and records as Deobra Redden is seen launching over the desk of Judge Mary Kay Holthus during his sentencing in a felony battery case on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024 in Las Vegas. Redden, who was captured in courtroom video leaping over a judge's bench and attacking her, touching off a bloody brawl, is scheduled to appear before her again Monday morning, Jan. 8, 2024. (Clark County District Court via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Clark County District Court via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LAS VEGAS (AP) — A defendant who was captured in courtroom video leaping over a judge’s bench and attacking her, touching off a bloody brawl, is scheduled to appear before her again Monday morning.

In his Jan. 3 appearance before Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus, Deobra Redden, who was facing prison time for a felony battery charge stemming from a baseball bat attack last year, tried to convince the judge that he was turning around his violent past.

Redden asked for leniency while describing himself as “a person who never stops trying to do the right thing no matter how hard it is.”

But when it became clear Holthus was going to sentence him to prison time, and as the court marshal moved to handcuff and take him into custody, Redden yelled expletives and charged forward. People in the courtroom audience, including his foster mother, began to scream.

Redden vaulted a defense table, dove over the judge’s bench and landed atop Holthus. The video showed the judge falling back against a wall and an American flag toppling on them.

Redden “supermanned over the judicial bench,” Jerry Wiese, the court’s chief judge, said in a description of the leap to reach Holthus.

The defendant, who had grabbed the judge’s hair, had to be wrestled off her by her clerk, Michael Lasso, and several court and jail officers, some of whom threw punches. Lasso was treated for cuts on his hands and a marshal was hospitalized for a dislocated shoulder and a gash on his forehead.

Holthus suffered some injuries but was back to work the next day.

Wiese credited Lasso for acting quickly, saying he was the “primary person” who pulled Redden off the judge “and probably kept her from having more severe injuries.”

Redden’s defense attorney, Caesar Almase, declined to comment.

Redden was jailed on $54,000 bail in connection with the attack but refused to return to court the next day on the new charges, so a judge rescheduled his next appearance in that case for Tuesday. Records show he faces charges including extortion, coercion with force and battery on a protected person, referring to the judge and the officers who came to her aid.

At the Monday appearance, Holthus is expected to continue sentencing in Redden’s other case, involving the baseball bat attack. He initially was charged with assault but reached a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty in November to a reduced charge of attempted battery resulting in substantial injuries.

Redden’s criminal record is marked by mostly violent offenses and includes prior convictions for three felonies and nine misdemeanors, District Attorney Steve Wolfson said.

“He’s been violent his entire adult life,” Wolfson said.

Redden, 30, had tried to convince the judge otherwise Wednesday.

“I’m not a rebellious person,” he told her, adding that he didn’t think he should be sent to prison. “But if it’s appropriate for you, then you have to do what you have to do.”

Redden was not shackled or wearing jail attire at the time of the attack because he had been released from custody while awaiting sentencing.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Image from the NTSB investigation of the Jan. 5 accident involving Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 on a...

Claire Rush and David Koenig

Boeing jetliner that suffered inflight blowout was restricted because of concern over warning light

A federal official says the Boeing jetliner that suffered an inflight blowout over Portland, Oregon, was not being used for flights to Hawaii after a warning light that could have indicated a pressurization problem lit up on three different flights.

2 hours ago

A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Vulcan VC2S rocket launched the first certification mission from Spa...

Marcia Dunn, AP Aerospace Writer

First US lunar lander in more than 50 years rockets toward moon with commercial deliveries

The first U.S. lunar lander in more than 50 years is on its way to the moon. The private lander blasted off Monday from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

10 hours ago

Alaska Airlines N704AL, a 737 Max 9 which made an emergency landing at Portland International Airpo...

Claire Rush, David Koenig and Becky Bohrer, The Associated Press

Canceled flights are piling up as Alaska and United are stuck without their grounded Boeing jets

Alaska Airlines and United Airlines grounded all of their Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners again on Sunday while they waited to be told how to inspect the planes to prevent another inflight blowout like the one that damaged an Alaska jet.

12 hours ago

A screen displays the company logo for Audacy, Inc. on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NY...

Eva Rothenberg and Ramishah Maruf, CNN

Radio broadcaster Audacy files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Audacy, the struggling multi-platform audio content company, has begun prepackaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, the company announced Sunday.

13 hours ago

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin makes a joint statement in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Monday, Dece...

Avery Lotz, Casey Gannon and Jack Forrest, CNN

Defense secretary faces intense scrutiny over hospital stay that was not disclosed to key officials

Responding to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s private hospital stay, Pence wished Austin well but slammed his lack of transparency as “totally unacceptable.”

17 hours ago

One forecast model's projected snowfall from the next storm as of Sunday morning. These totals coul...

Allison Chinchar, CNN

A massive winter storm puts nearly 70 million people at risk for severe weather

Nearly 70 million people across the Gulf Coast and Southeast are at risk for severe weather, including tornadoes, damaging wind and flooding rain on Monday and Tuesday, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Defendant who attacked judge in wild courtroom video will face her again in Las Vegas