Mapleton K-9 police officer home from hospital after training injury

MAPLETON — A Mapleton Police Department officer who fell and hit her head during a training exercise is home from a hospital to continue her recovery.

Officer Rebekah Hatch was injured during training with fellow K-9 officers from several jurisdictions at the Spanish Fork Fairgrounds on Jan. 4.

“Thanks to all that have helped in her recovery thus far,” Mapleton PD said on its Facebook page. “We appreciate all the support that has been given to she and her family. We’ll continue to update periodically.”

“Part of the training was for her to move,” Mapleton Chief John Jackson told KSL TV. “She’s moving as the dog is coming, and when the dog lunged and jumped and latched onto her, just the momentum of that caused her to fall and hit her head.”

The dog didn’t do anything out of the ordinary during the training and wasn’t expected to face further scrutiny after the training accident. When Hatch was injured, Jackson said she wouldn’t be returning to work immediately.

“The thing that’s a struggle is she’s been with us 4 1/2 years, and we’ve watched her grow over the years and we’ve watched her grow over the years to just a phenomenal police officer,” Jackson said last week. “(It) just hurts to see her get better and then have a setback like this.”

He said police and firefighters and the whole city were concerned for Hatch.

“We’re going to miss her for a while,” Jackson said.