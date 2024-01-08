Police identify woman found dead in Midvale massage parlor

MIDVALE — The Unified Police Department has identified a woman who was killed in what officers called a “brutal and tragic homicide.”

UPD Sgt. Aymee Race said officers were called to A+ Massage, located at 7444 S. State Street, around 8:30 p.m. Thursday on reports of a suspicious circumstance. Police say Yuping Jiao, 45, was found dead inside the building.

Race also said Thursday that two people were detained by police, but it wasn’t clear if they were arrested or being interviewed.

Detectives are still actively seeking any tips related to the victim or business. They asked anyone with information to call investigators at 801-840-4000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously.