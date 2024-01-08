Utah Women’s Basketball Drops In AP Top 25 After Splitting Arizona Trip

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball (11-4, 1-2 in conference play) dropped a few more spots to No. 19 in the most recent AP Top 25 poll after splitting their road trip to Arizona last week.

The latest AP Top 25 poll was released on Monday, January 8.

Utah women’s basketball opened the season ranked No. 5. It was the highest AP Top 25 preseason ranking in program history and the first time since 2005 that the Utes were ranked to begin a season.

Where Utah Women’s Basketball Fell In Week 10 AP Top 25: January 8, 2024

South Carolina Gamecocks (14-0) SEC UCLA Bruins (14-0) Pac-12 Iowa Hawkeyes (15-1) Big Ten Baylor Bears (14-0) Big 12 Colorado Buffaloes (13-1) Pac-12 North Carolina State (14-1) ACC LSU (15-1) SEC Stanford Cardinal (14-1) Pac-12 USC Trojans (12-1) Pac-12 Texas Longhorns (15-1) Big 12 Virgina Tech (12-2) ACC Kansas State (15-1) Big 12 UConn Huskies (12-3) Big East Indiana Hoosiers (13-1) Big 10 Louisville Cardinal (13-2) ACC Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-2) WCC Ohio State (11-3) Big 10 Notre Dame (10-3) ACC Utah Utes (11-4) Pac-12 North Carolina (11-4) ACC Florida State Seminoles (12-4) ACC Creighton Blue Jays (11-3) Big East Marquette Golden Eagles (13-2) Big East West Virginia Mountaineers (13-1) Big 12 UNLV Rebels (12-1) MWC

The Utes will return home to the Huntsman Center to take on the NorCal schools.

Utah will start with No. 8 Stanford on Friday, January 12 with tip-off set for 6:00 pm MT. On Sunday, January 14, the Utes will turn their attention to Cal with a 12:00 pm MT tip.

Both games can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

