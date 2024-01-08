On the Site:
Utah Women’s Basketball Drops In AP Top 25 After Splitting Arizona Trip

Jan 8, 2024, 11:17 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball (11-4, 1-2 in conference play) dropped a few more spots to No. 19 in the most recent AP Top 25 poll after splitting their road trip to Arizona last week.

The latest AP Top 25 poll was released on Monday, January 8.

Utah women’s basketball opened the season ranked No. 5. It was the highest AP Top 25 preseason ranking in program history and the first time since 2005 that the Utes were ranked to begin a season.

Where Utah Women’s Basketball Fell In Week 10 AP Top 25: January 8, 2024

  1. South Carolina Gamecocks (14-0) SEC
  2. UCLA Bruins (14-0) Pac-12
  3. Iowa Hawkeyes (15-1) Big Ten
  4. Baylor Bears (14-0) Big 12
  5. Colorado Buffaloes (13-1) Pac-12
  6. North Carolina State (14-1) ACC
  7. LSU (15-1) SEC
  8. Stanford Cardinal (14-1) Pac-12
  9. USC Trojans (12-1) Pac-12
  10. Texas Longhorns (15-1) Big 12
  11. Virgina Tech (12-2) ACC
  12. Kansas State (15-1) Big 12
  13. UConn Huskies (12-3) Big East
  14. Indiana Hoosiers (13-1) Big 10
  15. Louisville Cardinal (13-2) ACC
  16. Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-2) WCC
  17. Ohio State (11-3) Big 10
  18. Notre Dame (10-3) ACC
  19. Utah Utes (11-4) Pac-12
  20. North Carolina (11-4) ACC
  21. Florida State Seminoles (12-4) ACC
  22. Creighton Blue Jays (11-3) Big East
  23. Marquette Golden Eagles (13-2) Big East
  24. West Virginia Mountaineers (13-1) Big 12
  25. UNLV Rebels (12-1) MWC

Follow the Utah Utes With KSL Sports

The Utes will return home to the Huntsman Center to take on the NorCal schools.

Utah will start with No. 8 Stanford on Friday, January 12 with tip-off set for 6:00 pm MT. On Sunday, January 14, the Utes will turn their attention to Cal with a 12:00 pm MT tip.

Both games can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

Find KSL Sports coverage of the Utah Utes here. 

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

