Utah State Freshman Guard Earns Mountain West Weekly Honor

Jan 8, 2024, 11:31 AM

LOGAN, Utah – Mason Falslev has been playing with uncommon confidence. The redshirt freshman guard earned the Mountain West Freshman of the Week award for his efforts in two Aggie wins to open conference action.

The conference announced the award on Monday, January 8.

In the first Mountain West game of his career, Falslev scored 18 points while grabbing four rebounds and causing three steals in an 88-60 Aggie win.

Three days later, the former Sky View Bobcat made his first start against a top-25 team count. He finished with 18 points, six rebounds, three assists, and a steal as USU knocked off the No. 13 CSU Rams 77-72. The numbers can’t tell the full story as Falslev’s defensive tenacity and unrelenting hustle always seemed to pop up when his team needed a boost.

For the week, Falslev averaged 18.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game, while shooting 63.6 percent (14-of-22) from the field and 77.8 percent (7-of-9) at the free throw line.

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State is asking fans to ‘stripe the Spectrum’ when they host the Wyoming Cowboys at the Spectrum on Tuesday, January 9. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. (MT). USU is 52-35 all-time against the Cowboys after sweeping the two-game series last season.

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

Utah State Freshman Guard Earns Mountain West Weekly Honor