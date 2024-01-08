On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah State Soars Into AP Top 25, BYU Tumbles Down Rankings

Jan 8, 2024, 11:38 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – After taking down nationally-ranked Colorado State, the Utah State Aggies are in the AP Top 25.

The Aggies checked in at No. 20 for the week ten edition of the rankings.

Utah State climbs into AP Top 25 at No. 20

Under first-year head coach Danny Sprinkle, the Aggies have laid low on the national landscape despite having one of the nation’s longest winning streaks. The 77-72 win over Colorado State gave 14-1 Aggies the showcase win to put them in the national conversation.

Despite the victory over the Rams, who suffered only their second setback of the season, CSU remains ranked three spots in front of Utah State at No. 17.

It’s the first time the Aggies have been ranked in the AP Top 25 since the 2019-20 season. That year, Utah State went on to win the Mountain West Conference Tournament behind star Sam Merrill, before the NCAA Tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The previous four seasons that have produced at least one week in the rankings for the Aggies have led to an eventual NCAA Tournament bid. So that bodes well for the Aggies who continue on their 13-game winning streak.

Next up for Utah State is a Tuesday night home tilt in the Spectrum against 8-7 Wyoming.

BYU basketball drops six spots

While one team in the state soared into the AP Top 25, another took a tumble.

BYU dropped six spots in this week’s ranking after suffering a home loss to unranked Cincinnati in its Big 12 Conference debut.

The win for Cincinnati put them in the receiving votes category this week. They would be at No. 29 in the poll if it extended that far.

This is the second appearance of the season at No. 18 in the AP Top 25 for BYU. The Cougars have been ranked in the poll for seven consecutive weeks.

Next up for BYU is a road matchup against another ranked opponent, the Baylor Bears. Baylor jumped four spots from 18 to No. 14 after defeating Cornell and Oklahoma State on the road to begin Big 12 action.

AP Top 25: Where is BYU, Utah State Basketball ranked?

Week 10 poll as of January 8, 2024

1. Purdue (14-1)

2. Houston (14-0)

3. Kansas (13-1)

4. UConn (13-2)

5. Tennessee (11-3)

6. Kentucky (11-2)

7. North Carolina (11-3)

8. Arizona (12-3)

9. Oklahoma (13-1)

10. Illinois (11-3)

T-11. Marquette (11-4)

T-11. Duke (11-3)

13. Memphis (13-2)

14. Baylor (12-2)

15. Wisconsin (11-3)

16. Auburn (12-2)

17. Colorado State (13-2)

18. BYU (12-2)

19. San Diego State (13-2)

20. Utah State (14-1)

21. Clemson (11-3)

22. Creighton (11-4)

23. Gonzaga (11-4)

24. Florida Atlantic (11-4)

25. Texas (11-3)

Receiving Votes: Dayton 126, Ole Miss 125, James Madison 98, Cincinnati 79, Nevada, Texas Tech 62, Wake Forest 38, Grand Canyon 35, Seton Hall 34, South Carolina 29, Miami 27, St. John’s 18, Iowa State 16, Colorado 8, NC State 7, Michigan State 7, Alabama 7, Providence 6, Oregon 4, TCU 3, Northwestern 3, Princeton 2, Utah 2.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bovine Blog: Did No. 20 Utah State Save Any Spectrum Magic For Wyoming?

USU (14-1, 2-0) hosts the Wyoming Cowboys (8-7, 1-1) in its first game as a ranked team since December 2019 on Tuesday, January 9.

23 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Face Bucks Without Damian Lillard

The Utah Jazz will travel to face a Milwaukee Bucks team that is without All-Star Damian Lillard on Monday night. 

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tiger Woods, Nike End Partnership After Nearly Three Decades

Legendary PGA Tour golfer Tiger Woods and iconic sports apparel brand Nike ended their nearly three-decade-old partnership.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Win Over CSU Propels Utah State Into Top-25 For First Time In Three Seasons

USU's exhilarating 77-72 win over then-No.13 CSU propelled the Aggies into both major Top-25 polls for the first time since the 2019-20 season

2 hours ago

KSL Sports

‘Rent Still Due’ For No. 20 Utah State Amidst 13-Game Winning Streak

A 13-game winning streak doesn't change anything for a still-hungry Utah State team after beating a top-25 team for the first time since 2020.

2 hours ago

KSL Sports

How To Watch, Listen, Stream CFB Playoff National Championship Game

The finale of the college football season has arrived with the Washington Huskies and Michigan Wolverines playing in the national title game.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Utah State Soars Into AP Top 25, BYU Tumbles Down Rankings