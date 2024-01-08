Great Osobor Named Conference POTW After Leading Utah State Over No. 13 CSU

LOGAN, Utah – Perfectly named Great Osobor after the junior wing put together two of his best performances in a pair of Utah State wins to open Mountain West play.

The conference announced the award on Monday, January 8.

.@GreatOsobor led the Aggies to a 2-0 start in MW play with wins against Air Force and No. 13/14 Colorado State 🏀🐮 He averaged 26 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in the two victories 👏#AtThePEAK | #MWMBB | #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/eil28owsue — Mountain West (@MountainWest) January 8, 2024

Osobor kicked his Mountain West career off with a career-high 32 points in a win over Air Force. The Big Sky’s top reserve last season just missed out on his seventh double-double, finishing with nine rebounds, four assists, and a steal in the 88-60 win.

The Bradford, England native saved his best performance for a home game against No. 13 Colorado State, Osobor owned the paint from the opening tip, grabbing five offensive rebounds and getting to the foul line while his teammates struggled to hit shots. He finished the night with 20 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in a 77-72 Utah State win. Perhaps most important, Osobor drew nine fouls against CSU defenders.

For the week, Osobor averaged 26.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game, while shooting 65.4 percent (17-of-26) from the field and 75.0 percent (18-of-24) at the free throw line.

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State is asking fans to ‘stripe the Spectrum’ when they host the Wyoming Cowboys at the Spectrum on Tuesday, January 9. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. (MT). USU is 52-35 all-time against the Cowboys after sweeping the two-game series last season.

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

Follow @bpreece24