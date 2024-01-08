How To Watch, Listen, Stream CFB Playoff National Championship Game

SALT LAKE CITY – The finale of the college football season has arrived with the Washington Huskies and Michigan Wolverines squaring off in the national championship game.

How to watch 2024 College Football National Championship Game

Who: No. 2 Washington Huskies (14-0) vs. No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (14-0)

Where: NRG Stadium (Capacity: 71,995) in Houston, Texas

Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to watch, stream, and listen to the Washington vs. Michigan football game:

What channel is the college football national championship game on?

The national title game between Washington and Michigan will be broadcast on ESPN.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. (MT).

Ways to Watch:

Television

ESPN – Main Telecast

ESPN2 – Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show

ESPNU – Command Center

ESPNEWS – Skycast

ESPN Deportes – Spanish Telecast

Online

ESPN.com

ESPN3/ESPN app

All-22

Michigan Hometown Radio

Washington Hometown Radio

Pregame & Halftime Bands

Streaming

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ESPN app (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

ESPN3/ESPN app

All-22

Michigan Hometown Radio

Washington Hometown Radio

Pregame & Halftime Bands

Ways to Listen

Radio

ESPN Radio

Online

ESPN.com

Mobile

ESPN app (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

Washington vs. Michigan

Series History

The Huskies and Wolverines have played 13 games against each other. The first meeting came in 1953. The Wolverines own an 8-5 edge against the Huskies in series history.

Michigan and Washington last played each other in 2021. The Wolverines hosted the Huskies in Ann Arbor, Michigan on September 11, 2021. Michigan defeated UW, 31-10.

Both teams will enter the title game undefeated with identical 14-0 records.

