How To Watch, Listen, Stream CFB Playoff National Championship Game
Jan 8, 2024, 11:53 AM
SALT LAKE CITY – The finale of the college football season has arrived with the Washington Huskies and Michigan Wolverines squaring off in the national championship game.
How to watch 2024 College Football National Championship Game
Who: No. 2 Washington Huskies (14-0) vs. No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (14-0)
Where: NRG Stadium (Capacity: 71,995) in Houston, Texas
The stage is set.#CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/YZxdhoE64w
— College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) January 8, 2024
Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to watch, stream, and listen to the Washington vs. Michigan football game:
What channel is the college football national championship game on?
The national title game between Washington and Michigan will be broadcast on ESPN.
Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. (MT).
Ways to Watch:
Television
ESPN – Main Telecast
ESPN2 – Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show
ESPNU – Command Center
ESPNEWS – Skycast
ESPN Deportes – Spanish Telecast
WAKE UP DAWGS ‼️ TODAYS THE DAY 🙌 pic.twitter.com/fljIeEtLpj
— Washington Football (@UW_Football) January 8, 2024
Online
ESPN3/ESPN app
- All-22
- Michigan Hometown Radio
- Washington Hometown Radio
- Pregame & Halftime Bands
Streaming
Mobile/Streaming Devices
ESPN app (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)
ESPN3/ESPN app
- All-22
- Michigan Hometown Radio
- Washington Hometown Radio
- Pregame & Halftime Bands
Game 15
⏰ 7:30 p.m. ET
📍 Houston, TX
📺 ESPN (https://t.co/Wgha3OSpwN)
🎙️ Michigan Sports Network (https://t.co/2T36Kea5SI)
📊 https://t.co/xjXfvbc72m
📖 https://t.co/8KYcB5f4Hv#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/vw6xMYmRID
— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 8, 2024
Ways to Listen
Radio
ESPN Radio
Online
Mobile
ESPN app (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)
The calm before the storm.#CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/FoziYupkhC
— College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) January 8, 2024
Washington vs. Michigan
Series History
The Huskies and Wolverines have played 13 games against each other. The first meeting came in 1953. The Wolverines own an 8-5 edge against the Huskies in series history.
Michigan and Washington last played each other in 2021. The Wolverines hosted the Huskies in Ann Arbor, Michigan on September 11, 2021. Michigan defeated UW, 31-10.
Both teams will enter the title game undefeated with identical 14-0 records.
