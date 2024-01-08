On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

‘Rent Still Due’ For No. 20 Utah State Amidst 13-Game Winning Streak

Jan 8, 2024, 12:24 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

usu danny sprinkle

LOGAN, Utah – A 13-game winning streak doesn’t change anything for a still-hungry Utah State team after beating a top-25 team for the first time since 2020.

“Enjoy it until midnight,” Danny Sprinkle said after USU (14-1, 2-0) electrified the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum crowd with a 77-72 win over then-N0. 13 Colorado State on Saturday, January 6.

RELATED: Utah State Soars Into AP Top 25, BYU Tumbles Down Rankings

“Rent’s due tomorrow,” Sprinkle stressed when asked about the possibility of a team getting too confident after a big win. “We have to get better tomorrow… Those days when you’re paying rent add up and that’s when you have wins like we did tonight. These guys have continued to pay rent and we can’t stop. We can’t be satisfied with that.”

RELATED: Spectrum Magic, No. 13 Rams Undone By Aggie Sixth Man

Paying rent day after day is what propels a team returning nearly zero production from the previous season to a 13-game winning streak, the second longest active winning streak in the country.

“I’m confident our guys will come ready to learn tomorrow.”

RELATED STORIES

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State is asking fans to ‘stripe the Spectrum’ when they host the Wyoming Cowboys at the Spectrum on Tuesday, January 9. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. (MT). USU is 52-35 all-time against the Cowboys after sweeping the two-game series last season.

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

KSL 5 TV Live

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bovine Blog: Did No. 20 Utah State Save Any Spectrum Magic For Wyoming?

USU (14-1, 2-0) hosts the Wyoming Cowboys (8-7, 1-1) in its first game as a ranked team since December 2019 on Tuesday, January 9.

24 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Face Bucks Without Damian Lillard

The Utah Jazz will travel to face a Milwaukee Bucks team that is without All-Star Damian Lillard on Monday night. 

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tiger Woods, Nike End Partnership After Nearly Three Decades

Legendary PGA Tour golfer Tiger Woods and iconic sports apparel brand Nike ended their nearly three-decade-old partnership.

1 hour ago

A three-story dwelling burned and collapsed in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. (UFA)...

Larry D. Curtis

Fire burns down cabin in Big Cottonwood Canyon

A three-story cabin burned down in a Big Cottonwood Canyon fire Monday.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Win Over CSU Propels Utah State Into Top-25 For First Time In Three Seasons

USU's exhilarating 77-72 win over then-No.13 CSU propelled the Aggies into both major Top-25 polls for the first time since the 2019-20 season

2 hours ago

The NTSB released this image of the aircraft from Alaska Airlines Flight 1282.(National Transportat...

Paradise Afshar, Elizabeth Wolfe, Gregory Wallace and Pete Muntean, CNN

Missing part of Alaska Airlines plane is found in Portland, Oregon, NTSB says, as new details emerge about the aircraft

Federal officials examining the horrifying midflight blowout of part of an Alaska Airlines aircraft’s fuselage said the lost piece has been found – a key detail in the investigation of what happened during the plane’s “explosive decompression,” as certain Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft are now grounded nationwide.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

‘Rent Still Due’ For No. 20 Utah State Amidst 13-Game Winning Streak