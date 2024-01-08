‘Rent Still Due’ For No. 20 Utah State Amidst 13-Game Winning Streak

LOGAN, Utah – A 13-game winning streak doesn’t change anything for a still-hungry Utah State team after beating a top-25 team for the first time since 2020.

“Enjoy it until midnight,” Danny Sprinkle said after USU (14-1, 2-0) electrified the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum crowd with a 77-72 win over then-N0. 13 Colorado State on Saturday, January 6.

“Rent’s due tomorrow,” Sprinkle stressed when asked about the possibility of a team getting too confident after a big win. “We have to get better tomorrow… Those days when you’re paying rent add up and that’s when you have wins like we did tonight. These guys have continued to pay rent and we can’t stop. We can’t be satisfied with that.”

Paying rent day after day is what propels a team returning nearly zero production from the previous season to a 13-game winning streak, the second longest active winning streak in the country.

“I’m confident our guys will come ready to learn tomorrow.”

Utah State is asking fans to 'stripe the Spectrum' when they host the Wyoming Cowboys at the Spectrum on Tuesday, January 9. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. (MT). USU is 52-35 all-time against the Cowboys after sweeping the two-game series last season.

