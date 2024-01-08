Fire burns down cabin in Big Cottonwood Canyon

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — A three-story cabin burned down in a Big Cottonwood Canyon fire Monday.

Unified Fire Authority said crews were defensive with the blaze, attempting to keep it from spreading in its wooded area. No injuries were reported but the structure collapsed in the flames.

The canyon is home to two ski resorts with lodgings and many businesses, private homes and cabins in the area. Traffic was alternated up and down the canyon near the Silver Fork Lodge & Restaurant while crews battled the blaze. Traffic has now returned to regular flow.

This story will be updated when more information is available.