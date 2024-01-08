Win Over CSU Propels Utah State Into Top-25 For First Time In Three Seasons

LOGAN, Utah – Coupled with a 13-game winning streak, Utah State’s exhilarating 77-72 win over then-No.13 Colorado State has propelled the Aggies into the Top-25 of both major polls for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

USU cracked the AP Top-25 at No. 20 while checking in at No. 23 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

The Aggie’s 13-game winning streak is tied for the second-longest streak in the nation and the sixth-longest in program history. This is the second time in program history USU has been ranked under a first-year head coach.

It’s the first time the Aggies have been ranked in the AP Top-25 since the 2019-20 season. That year, Utah State went on to win the Mountain West Conference Tournament behind star Sam Merrill, before the NCAA Tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boding well for the Aggies is the previous four seasons that have produced at least one week in the rankings for the Aggies have led to an eventual NCAA Tournament bid.

Utah State is asking fans to ‘stripe the Spectrum’ when they host the Wyoming Cowboys at the Spectrum on Tuesday, January 9. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. (MT). USU is 52-35 all-time against the Cowboys after sweeping the two-game series last season.

