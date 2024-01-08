Tiger Woods, Nike End Partnership After Nearly Three Decades

SALT LAKE CITY – Legendary PGA Tour golfer Tiger Woods and iconic sports apparel brand Nike ended their nearly three-decade-old partnership.

After months of speculation, both parties addressed the official end of their deal on Monday, January 8.

Woods’ partnership with Nike began more than 27 years ago.

“Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world,” Woods said in a post on social media. “The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever. Phil Knight’s passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way.”

Nike also shared a graphic of Woods on social media. The graphic featured the words “It was a hell of a round, Tiger” above an iconic photo of Woods throwing his fist into the air in celebration.

“Tiger, you challenged your competition, stereotypes, conventions, the old school way of thinking. You challenged the entire institution of golf. You challenged us. And most of all, yourself. And for that challenge we’re grateful,” Nike captioned the post.

During his time as a Nike Athlete, Woods and the apparel company created the “Tiger Woods Golf” brand under the organization’s umbrella.

Woods first signed with Nike after he turned professional in 1996.

During his illustrious career, Woods has won 82 events on the PGA Tour, which is tied for the most all time. He’s also known for winning 15 major championships, including five titles at the Masters Tournament.

Woods’ first major title came as he captured his first green jacket at the 1997 Masters. Woods’ last major tournament victory came at the Masters in 2019.

