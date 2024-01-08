Jazz Face Bucks Without Damian Lillard

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will travel to face a Milwaukee Bucks team that is without All-Star Damian Lillard on Monday night.

Lillard has been ruled out for personal reasons as the Jazz look to return home from their three-game road trip with a winning record.

The Jazz are coming off a surprising win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday after getting blown out by the Boston Celtics on Friday.

Jazz Road Trip Already A Success

Regardless of Monday’s outcome, the Jazz can return to Salt Lake City feeling like their three-game road trip was a success.

Despite winning 10 of 13 games entering the stretch, it appeared unlikely the Jazz would salvage a win facing the top three teams in the Eastern Conference over four days.

However, after suffering a near 30-point loss to the Celtics to open the trip, the Jazz bounced back with a win over Joel Embiid-less 76ers.

The Jazz have now won 11 of their last 15 games including seven of their last nine and sit just a game back of the 10th seed in the Western Conference.

Struggling Bucks Open Homestand Against Jazz

The Bucks will look to get back in rhythm when they face the Jazz to open a four-game homestand.

Milwaukee is 3-4 in its last seven games and 1-3 in its last four outings.

The Bucks will be without Lillard who is missing the game due to personal reasons.

Milwaukee is 0-2 this season in games Lillard has missed.

How To Watch Jazz And Bucks

The Jazz will face the Bucks on Monday at 6 pm MST in Milwaukee.



