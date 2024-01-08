On the Site:
Ute Student-Athletes Crush Classroom Again With Strong Fall Semester

Jan 8, 2024, 2:31 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Athletics has been on a roll on the academic front, posting a top-five effort for Fall Semester 2023.

Utah’s student-athletes finished 2023 with a 3.343 GPA which ranks fifth all-time for the department just behind 2023’s Spring Semester GPA of 3.384 which ranks fourth.

“We are tremendously proud of our student-athletes, and the way they excel in everything they do,” Director of Athletics Mark Harlan said. “The University of Utah provides an opportunity to compete at the highest level athletically, and our students continue to demonstrate that they are elite in their academic performance as well. We are incredibly proud of the hard work they put in every day and their commitment to achieving success in all aspects of their lives. I’d also like to recognize and thank our terrific academic support staff for their dedication and the role they play in these achievements.”

Taking A Closer Look At Utah Athletics’ Academic Success

This is the 35th consecutive semester with an athletic departmental GPA of 3.00 or higher. Additionally, the Utes have posted the eight best GPAs in department history in the past eight semesters.

Not only is Utah consistently posting strong GPAs every semester, but they are graduating their student-athletes at a high rate too.

According to the most recent NCAA Graduation Success Rate (GSR), 94% of Utah student-athletes graduate within six years of enrolling. In the fall semester alone, 11 Utes graduated and earned their degrees.

2023 was the sixth consecutive year that the Utes have met or exceeded the 93% graduation benchmark.

Utah’s 94% rate for 2023 is tied for second-best in program history and for fourth in the country among all public institutions in power conferences.

