On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

St. George police request help finding Utah woman missing since November

Jan 8, 2024, 3:00 PM

A missing person graphic created for Courtney Lynne Townsend, last seen on Nov. 16, 2023. (SGPD)...

A missing person graphic created for Courtney Lynne Townsend, last seen on Nov. 16, 2023. (SGPD)

(SGPD)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSLTV.com

ST. GEORGE — Police are looking for a 32-year-old Utah woman who took her mother’s car and remains missing after the vehicle has been located.

St. George Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Courtney Lynne Townsend who hasn’t been since since Nov. 16, 2023. She is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds and had brown hair at the time of her disappearance. She has blue eyes.

“Courtney stole her mother’s car and has not been seen since,” St. George police said. “The car was located a few days later in Kane County. Courtney has mental health and drug addiction issues.”

St. George, located in Washington County, is adjacent to Kane County in southern Utah, both bordering Arizona. Police didn’t specify where the car was found in the large remote county that features outdoor recreation in places such as Kanab, the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument and shares Lake Powell with Arizona.

“Courtney had green hair, and before going missing she changed the color back to brown,” police said on a public safety Facebook page.

St. George police requests anyone with information about Townsend to call SGPD at 435.627.4300.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

After the Salt Lake Valley's first major snowstorm of the season, more showers are projected to con...

Mary Culbertson

Continued snow to threaten midweek commuting in Northern Utah

Continued snow storms through the second week of January threaten commutes for those in northern Utah.

21 minutes ago

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

Utah woman killed in Montana car crash

BOULDER, Mont. — Police in Montana say a 26-year-old woman from Salt Lake City died in a multiple vehicle crash Sunday. The crash occurred on Interstate 90 westbound on Cardwell Hill between Three Forks and Cardwell around 11:57 a.m. On Monday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Katie C. Montgomery. The Montana […]

54 minutes ago

A three-story dwelling burned and collapsed in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. (UFA)...

Larry D. Curtis

Fire burns down cabin in Big Cottonwood Canyon

A three-story cabin burned down in a Big Cottonwood Canyon fire Monday.

4 hours ago

Nicholas Rossi in a wheelchair...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Nicholas Rossi, accused of faking his death to avoid rape charges, is booked in Utah, extradited from Scotland

Fugitive Nicholas Rossi, who is facing a pair of rape charges in Utah and who authorities say faked his own death to avoid prosecution, is back in the Beehive State.

5 hours ago

Unified police outside of A+ Massage....

Josh Ellis

Police identify woman found dead in Midvale massage parlor

The Unified Police Department has identified a woman who was killed in what officers called a "brutal and tragic homicide."

7 hours ago

Officer kneels next to a dog...

Larry D. Curtis

Mapleton K-9 police officer home from hospital after training injury

A Mapleton Police Department officer who fell and hit her head during a training exercise is home from  a hospital to continue her recovery.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

St. George police request help finding Utah woman missing since November