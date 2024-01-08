St. George police request help finding Utah woman missing since November

ST. GEORGE — Police are looking for a 32-year-old Utah woman who took her mother’s car and remains missing after the vehicle has been located.

St. George Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Courtney Lynne Townsend who hasn’t been since since Nov. 16, 2023. She is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds and had brown hair at the time of her disappearance. She has blue eyes.

“Courtney stole her mother’s car and has not been seen since,” St. George police said. “The car was located a few days later in Kane County. Courtney has mental health and drug addiction issues.”

St. George, located in Washington County, is adjacent to Kane County in southern Utah, both bordering Arizona. Police didn’t specify where the car was found in the large remote county that features outdoor recreation in places such as Kanab, the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument and shares Lake Powell with Arizona.

“Courtney had green hair, and before going missing she changed the color back to brown,” police said on a public safety Facebook page.

St. George police requests anyone with information about Townsend to call SGPD at 435.627.4300.