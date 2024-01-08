On the Site:
Continued snow to threaten midweek commuting in Northern Utah

Jan 8, 2024, 4:48 PM | Updated: 4:56 pm

After the Salt Lake Valley's first major snowstorm of the season, more showers are projected to con...

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — After the Salt Lake Valley’s first snow-packed weekend of the season, Monday’s precipitation halt is not projected to last long with two more consecutive storms considered likely.

Valley estimates

KSL meteorologist, Matthew Johnson projected that a warm front will tease the valley before continued snow starting Tuesday afternoon. Light snow showers are estimated until about 6 p.m. when the snow is likely to hit with a bigger force and may impact back-home commutes.

A winter storm alert will be valid from that time through Wednesday in the northern Wasatch Front. Light snowfall is expected to linger in the valley overnight and then confined mostly to the mountains early Wednesday.

Heavy snow is then projected to pick back up and affect back-home commutes again in the valley on Wednesday evening. Johnson said snowfall expected is about 2 to 6 inches in the valley after Wednesday, and conditions on the ground will be cold, with low temperatures below freezing.

Most of the state is projected to have high temperatures in the low to mid-30s and low temperatures from 16 to mid-20s through the weekend.

Mountain estimates

The storms should give an average of 8 to 16 inches of snowfall in Utah’s mountains. Alta is projected to bring in the most with approximately 20 inches.

Johnson said the seven-day forecast includes a large storm coming Saturday as well.

“The mountains are looking good over the next seven days,” Johnson said Monday. “We could be talking feet of snow.”

Continued snow to threaten midweek commuting in Northern Utah