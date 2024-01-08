Utah woman killed in Montana car crash

BOULDER, Mont. — Police in Montana say a 26-year-old woman from Salt Lake City died in a multiple vehicle crash Sunday.

The crash occurred on Interstate 90 westbound on Cardwell Hill between Three Forks and Cardwell around 11:57 a.m. On Monday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Katie C. Montgomery.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the crash occurred after a semi jackknifed on the highway, that forced several vehicles to brake and collide into each other.

In all, the MHP says there were 12 individuals hurt in the accident, of which four were transported to hospitals in Butte and Bozeman.

Helicopters were requested to help transport the victims. However, the weather conditions at the time prevented the helicopters from flying.

Traffic on I-90 was blocked for several hours.

The investigation into the crash, which is being conducted by the MHP, is ongoing.