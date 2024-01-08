On the Site:
Alani Sabado Named Utah Gymnastics First ‘Rower Of The Week’, Gets Surprise

Jan 8, 2024, 5:25 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Under new head coach Carly Dockendorf, the Red Rocks are implementing a “Rower of the Week” award and senior Alani Sabado is the first recipient.

The concept of “Rower of the Week” according to Dockendorf in a video posted to Instagram, is a gymnast who keeps going no matter the obstacles in their way and someone who brings positive energy to the team.

Sabado was awarded a wooden oar as representation of her relentless efforts to prepare for Utah’s first meet against Boise State and will get to choose the next week’s “Rower of the Week”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Utah Gymnastics (@utahgymnastics)

Alani Sabado Receives Big Surprise In Addition To ‘Rower Of The Week’

Sabado was impressive in Friday’s meet posting a 9.850 on a beautiful bars routine that was her competitive contribution on the event since she arrived on campus back in 2021.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Utah Gymnastics (@utahgymnastics)

Earning “Rower of the Week” wasn’t the only surprise Dockendorf and the Utes gave Sabado. The former walk-on also received a full scholarship for her last semester of school.

The moment touchingly brought Sabado to tears.

“I was really proud of Alani Sabado today on bars,” Dockendorf said after Friday’s meet. “First time being in the lineup-she’s been an alternate a lot and for her to go out there and hit that routine, was really exciting to see.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

