LOCAL NEWS

Tips to avoid having pipes freeze and create a bigger problem

Jan 8, 2024, 8:11 PM | Updated: 8:15 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

TREMONTON — Some of the most annoying problems inside can start with a little bit of negligence outside.

“They’ll freeze and break and could flood your home,” said Zack Craghead, owner of Mike Norr Plumbing in Tremonton of an outdoor hose.

Craghead says his team is prepared for a possible hard freeze.

They’re checking their professional heat blowers, and hot shots that can heat up sections of metal pipe. However, homeowners should be ready, too. Start with your hose bibs.

“You can get one of these insulators and cover that up,” he said.

Some of the most annoying problems inside can start with a little bit of negligence outside. (MIke Anderson, KSL TV)

You can run the water when its gets really cold outside. Or, you can open up their cabinets to let warm air in. However, Craghead says you should pay attention to where the cold air is getting in.

“Sometimes they can be in the middle of the house if your pipes are close to attics,” he said.

Craghead says to watch out for pipes that may be near those outside vents. Heat tape can help in mobile or manufactured homes.

Of the many freezes, and resulting floods, his company sees, Craghead says they didn’t have to happen.

“They are preventable, you know,” he said. “You can leave faucets dripping and just pay attention, make sure your traps don’t freeze because then you can flood your house as well.”

Zack Craghead, owner of Mike Norr Plumbing in Tremonton, says to watch out for pipes that may be near those outside vents. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

But if you discover a problem and want to fix a freeze yourself, Craghead says mistakes often happen.

“A lot of times people will, you know, try different things such as welders and stuff to thaw pipes,” he said. “And yeah, it could cause troubles putting propane heaters, you know, in the house or right close to stuff that can catch on fire.”

 

Tips to avoid having pipes freeze and create a bigger problem